Diablo 4 Artificer’s Pit: Location, rewards, more

The Artificer’s Pit is Diablo 4’s latest major endgame activity. Here’s everything you need to know about the Artificer’s pit including how to access it and what rewards are on offer.

Diablo 4 Season 4 saw the biggest overhaul to the game since its launch. Beginning with the first-ever Public Test Realm, the team at Blizzard made a number of well-received changes to the core Diablo 4 experience.

Many of these changes are sticking around beyond Season 4 including improved Helltides, Greater Affixes, and the new Codex of Power. Alongside these is the Artificer’s Pit which is another permanent inclusion.

So, how does the Artificer’s Pit work? How do you access the content? And why should you? This guide will answer all your questions.

What is Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit?

The Artificer’s Pit is the latest answer to endless dungeons in Diablo 4. Theoretically, the Pit will scale infinitely with enemies getting tougher and tougher until it’s impossible to beat.

It’s structured in levels and you can access higher levels by clearing the highest Pit level you currently have access to. In order to clear a level, you must defeat as many enemies within the Artificer’s Pit as possible within a ten-minute time limit.

If you reach a certain threshold within the ten minutes a portal will open to a boss room. If you manage to defeat the boss before the timer expires, you will clear that level and unlock the next.

The more time that you have left over when defeating the boss, the more rewards you will receive. Finishing with more than six minutes left on the clock will also allow you to unlock a further two levels of the Pit.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Elixir of Holy Bolts will help you clear Artificer’s Pit levels with ease.

Dying at any point during your run in the Artificer’s Pit in Diablo 4 will immediately fail the level. You’ll be teleported back to the entrance and have to begin again.

How to access the Artficer’s Pit in Diablo 4

In order to enter the Artificer’s Pit in Diablo 4, you’ll need to acquire three Rune Shards and use them at the Artificer’s Obelisk in Cerrigar. You can acquire the first Rune Shard after clearing your first Tier-46 Nightmare Dungeon in World Tier 4.

From that point, Rune Shards will have a chance to drop from World Bosses, Whisper Caches, and Legion Events. Each entry to the Pit requires three Rune Shards but players can enter in groups of up to four players while only spending one player’s Rune Shards.

The player who uses the most amount of Rune Shards to gain access to the Artificer’s Pit will receive more rewards than their fellows. Keep that in mind when grouping up.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit can be accessed here in Cerrigar.

Artificer’s Pit rewards

The primary reason for running the Artificer’s Pit in Diablo 4 is to acquire materials for the new Masterworking crafting mechanic. This allows you to drastically increase the power of your gear’s Affixes.

Running different levels of the Artificer’s pit will offer different materials. Check out the table below to optimize your farming:

Item Pit Level Masterworking Uses Rarity Obducite 0-29 +1 to +4 Masterworking levels Magic Ingolith 30-59 +5 to +8 Masterworking levels Rare Neathiron 60+ Legendary

As well as Master Working materials, you also have a chance to acquire Stygian Stones when completing a Pit run. These allow you to challenge the new Tormented Boss variants which are level 200 versions of Diablo 4’s major bosses.

Thanks to the recent Patch 1.4.3, Those drop rates have increased dramatically. The drop rates vary depending on your Pit level and are as follows:

Levels 1-39: 5%

5% Levels 40 – 99: 10%

10% Levels 100 – 200: 18%

18% Level 200+: 30%

Dealing with higher levels of Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit and these Tormented Bosses requires you to be at the top of your game so check out build guides to get prepared.

