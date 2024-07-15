Diablo 4’s Spiritborn class is set for a full reveal, including gameplay, lore, design, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about your return to the jungles of Kurast.

One of the most exciting aspects of a Diablo game expansion is that they always bring a new character class. For Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred DLC, it’s the Spiritborn, a new class that channels previous character classes like the Witch Doctor from Diablo 3.

It is set to be revealed in an upcoming livestream on Diablo’s official YouTube channel, where developers will break down the “class design, gameplay, lore, and much more.”

Blizzard Entertainment The Spiritborn isn’t coming alone.

Blizzard plans to reveal Spiritborn gameplay footage on July 18, 2024, at 11 am PT (2 pm EST/7 pm BST).

Spiritborn class details

Like the Witch Doctor, the Spiritborn will have a voodoo priest vibe, so it will be interesting to see if the classes share any similarities. As the Necromancer is the master of death, and the Druid is the master of nature in Diablo 4, there might not be much space for the Witch Doctor class – one that embodies both of these traits in Diablo 3.

This could be why Blizzard has created a different class for the Kurast region in Vessel of Hatred, one that leans into the Aztec theme a little more and less on Voodoo. The class may also take some inspiration from the new classes added to Diablo Immortal in recent years, such as the Tempest.

In terms of the lore, the Spiritborn class will be defending their homeland from Mephisto, one of the Prime Evils, Lilith’s father, and Diablo’s brother. Mephisto ravaged Kurast in Diablo 2 and is returning to his old stomping ground.

In Diablo 3, this is what encouraged the Witch Doctors to join the fight, so we imagine the same will be true of the Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 when they arrive with the DLC.