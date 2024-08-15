Best Diablo 4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Season 5

The Necromancer is at the top of the meta in Season 5 of Diablo 4 and the Bone Spirit build is one of the the best setups they can use. Here’s how to assemble the build for leveling and endgame and if we’d recommend it for PvP play.

The Bone Spirit Necro build involves the Necromancer using this longstanding move as their primary offensive skill while also utilizing other spells and gear that boost its effect. This Necromancer build is ranked as S-tier in the current meta, so it’s a great choice those Priests of Rathma who want to do more than just command minions.

Article continues after ad

From there, we’ll detail how to optimize the build for endgame, giving you the best skills, items, Aspects, and Glyphs to target on your journey. For the PvP players out there, we’ll also inform you if we think the Bone Spirit Necro is effective this season.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Necromancer is a master of bone magic and death.

Best Bone Spirit leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure that you’re selecting your skills in the following order:

Article continues after ad

Level Skill 1 Bone Splinters 2 Bone Splinters 3 Unliving Energy 4 Unliving Energy 5 Unliving Energy 6 Imperfectly Balanced 7 Imperfectly Balanced 8 Imperfectly Balanced 9 Hewed Flesh 10 Hewed Flesh 11 Hewed Flesh 12 Blood Mist 13 Enhanced Blood Mist 14 Ghastly Blood Mist 15 Bone Prison 16 Enhanced Bone Prison 17 Ghastly Bone Prison 18 Spiked Armor 19 Grim Harvest 20 Fueled by Death 21 Fueled by Death 22 Fueled by Death 23 Decreptify 24 Enhanced Decreptify 25 Abhorrent Decreptify 26 Death’s Embrace 27 Death’s Embrace 28 Death’s Embrace 29 Amplify Damage 30 Amplify Damage 31 Amplify Damage 32 Corpse Tendrils 33 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 34 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 35 Bone Spirit 36 Enhanced Bone Spirit 37 Dreadful Bone Spirit 38 Bone Spirit 39 Bone Spirit 40 Bone Spirit 41 Bone Spirit 42 Compound Fracture 43 Compound Fracture 44 Compound Fracture 45 Evulsion 46 Evulsion 47 Evulsion 48 Rapid Ossification 49 Rapid Ossification Renown 1 Rapid Ossification Renown 2 Ossified Essence Renown 3 Inspiring Leader Renown 4 Inspiring Leader Renown 5 Inspiring Leader Renown 6 Serration Renown 7 Necrotic Carapace Renown 8 Necrotic Carapace Renown 9 Necrotic Carapace Renown 10 Hellbent Commander

These skills will help you to craft the ideal Bone Spirit build. Of course, you’ll need to have unlocked the Renown points. If not, then go without the last ten upgrades until you have.

The above skill selection will help focus your abilities around Bone Spirit, making this your most powerful skill while reducing its cooldown time. Of course, you’ll be able to fall back on Bone Splinters when you run out of Essence, but this will become increasingly unlikely as you level up.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Bone Spirit can home in on its victim.

Best Book of the Dead setup for leveling

When it comes to using the Necromancer’s unique Book of the Dead skills for a Bone Spirit build, we recommend selecting the following:

Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers

Skeletal Mages – Bone

Golems – Iron

This Book of the Dead setup is the best for this build, letting your Skirmisher Skeletal Warriors focus on melee combat while your Mages support them from a distance with Bone Magic, this will essentially allow you to do more damage from bone skills from a distance.

Article continues after ad

We’ve selected the Iron Golem for this Book of the Dead setup as it’ll allow your Golem to protect your Mages and yourself from mobs and elites while you fire volleys into the fray.

Article continues after ad

Best leveling rotation

Summon Minions – If not already active

– If not already active Decreptify

Corpse Tendrils

Bone Prison

Bone Storm

Bone Spirit – Main Skill

For this build, you’ll likely already have your minions with you, so your first attack should be to strike a mob with Decreptify curse so that they’re likely to take more damage when the battle starts.

Next, cast Corpse Tendrils to stun enemies and increase the likelihood of producing extra corpses to re-supply your minion army.

Now you can use your two most effective skills, Bone Prison and Bone Spirit. Once you’ve cast Bone Storm, fire a volley of Bone Spirit into the fray. You can fall back on Bone Splinters if the need arises.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Bone Spirit can be enhanced by 5 points and two upgrades.

Best Bone Spirit endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you reach endgame in Season 5 by beating the story, hitting level 50, and unlocking the Paragon Board, you can then respec to the endgame version of the Bone Spirit Necro build. For this build, the endgame version is identical to the leveling build, but there are some new factors to consider.

Article continues after ad

You won’t need to reallocate your skills, but you will need the following:

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Bone Splinters – 2 Bone Spirit Enhanced, Dreadful 5 Blood Mist Enhanced, Ghastly 1 Decrepify Enhanced, Abhorent 1 Corpse Tendrils Enhanced, Plagued 1 Bone Prison Enhanced, Ghastly 1

Here’s which Passive Skills you should choose:

Passive Skill Points Unliving Energy 3 Hewed Flesh 3 Spiked Armor 1 Fueled by Death 3 Imperfectly Balanced 3 Amplify Damage 3 Death’s Embrace 3 Grim Harvest 1 Serration 1 Compound Fracture 3 Necrotic Carapace 3 Evulsion 3 Inspiring Leader 3 Rapid Ossification 3 Ossified Essence 1

Best endgame Book of the Dead setup

The Book of the Dead setup in endgame remains the same as it did in the leveling build:

Article continues after ad

Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers

Skeletal Mages – Bone

Golems – Iron

Of course, if you’d prefer not to use minions, feel free to Sacrifice them and empower yourself.

Best endgame rotation

For endgame, use the following skill rotation when approaching mobs in battle:

Summon Minions – If not already active

– If not already active Decreptify

Corpse Tendrils

Blood Prison

Bone Storm

Bone Spirit – Main Skill

The rotation of attacks in endgame remains the same as it was for leveling with this build.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’ve reached endgame, you’ll have access to many more Legendary Aspects to boost your build and add special powers to buff your primary skills. Some are the same as in the leveling build, but now there’s even more. Here’s where and how you can find them:

Article continues after ad

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Gamble Obols Swelling Curse Increased critical strike chance for Bone Spirit Hive Scosglen – Grasping Veins Increased critical strike chance for Corpse Tendrils Corrupted Grotto Kehjistan – Might 20% basic damage Dark Ravine Dry Steppes – Disobedience Boosts defense based on your minion damage output Halls of the Damned Kehjistan – Torment Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increases your Essence regeneration Black Asylum Fractured Peaks – Edgemaster’s Skills deal 5-20% damage Oldstones Scosglen – Requiem Boost to Essence Vault of the Forsaken Scosglen – Wind Striker Critical Strikes improve movement speed Shiva Ruins Kehjistan – Occult Dominion Increased Skeleton Warriors by 2 – – Helm Serration Ossified Essence increases critical strikes – – Focus Concussive Strikes Attacks have 20% chance to Daze enemies – – Focus Shielding Storm Bone Storm generates Barrier – – Pants Hardened Bones You and your minions get damage reduction – – Pants Shattered Spirit’s Casting Bone Spirit also casts Bone Splinters – – Ring Imprisoned Spirit’s Casting Bone Spirit also casts Bone Prison – – Focus Blood Getter’s Skeeltoal Priests now empower you 55-70 – – Helm Metamorphosis Evade triggers Unstoppable for 2.5 seconds – – Boots

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Necromancer can field a small army of minions to fight for him.

Paragon Board

Once you reach level 50 you’ll stop earning skills points and start earning Paragon points instead. This leveling system works very differently and involves you selecting updates from various boards with different themes and buffs.

Every path is different, but the good news is that by targeting different Glyphs as you move around the Paragon Board, you’ll start buffing your Bone Spirit Necro in the ways that matter most to the build.

Article continues after ad

See below to see which Glyphs you should target first.

Best Glyphs

Level 15

‍Gravekeeper

‍Corporeal

‍Control

‍Essence

‍Deadraiser

‍Amplify

Control

Level 21

‍Essence

‍ Gravekeeper

‍Corporeal

‍ Amplify

‍Deadraiser

Once you reach Paragon Level 15, work your way towards the above Glyphs. You’ll also unlock more across the Paragon Board as you earn more points, but selecting these particular Glyphs in this order will keep you on the best possible path for the Necro Bone Spirit build.

Best Bone Spirit endgame item build

Item Socket Item type Power Runic Skullcap of Might Ruby for extra life Helm Bone Spear leaves behind exploring echoes Runic Mail of Disobedience Ruby for extra life Chest Armor Bone Storm has chance to trigger Barrier Edgemaster’s Runic Gloves Ruby for extra life Gloves Bone Spear makes enemies vulnerable Runic Leggings of the Protector Ruby for extra life Pants Increased Minion damage Wind Striker Runic Cleats Ruby for extra life Boots Increased Skeleton Priest damage ‍Sparr of Swelling Curse 2x Emeralds for poison damage Main Hand Chance to cast Bone Spear twice – – Offhand – Amulet of Torment Diamond for extra attack power Amulet Boosts Evulsion and Compound Fracture Requiem Band Diamond for extra attack power Ring 1 Boosts Torment Band of Grasping Veins Diamond for extra attack power Ring 2 Boosts Grasping Veins

It’ll take time to track down this exact set, but once you do this will make up your endgame gear. Of course, it’s up to you which gear you equip and you may want to mix it up, but this setup will give you a decided advantage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alternative to Necromancer Bone Spirit build for PvP

The good news about using the Necromancer Bone Spirit build for PvP is it’s the same exact build we’ve described above in our endgame (and even leveling) section. The build is rated A-tier for PvP this season, so while it’s not at the very top, it’s still deadly and a great choice for taking down other players.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian.