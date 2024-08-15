GamingDiablo

Best Diablo 4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Season 5

bone spiritBlizzard Entertainment / Dexerto

The Necromancer is at the top of the meta in Season 5 of Diablo 4 and the Bone Spirit build is one of the the best setups they can use. Here’s how to assemble the build for leveling and endgame and if we’d recommend it for PvP play.

The Bone Spirit Necro build involves the Necromancer using this longstanding move as their primary offensive skill while also utilizing other spells and gear that boost its effect. This Necromancer build is ranked as S-tier in the current meta, so it’s a great choice those Priests of Rathma who want to do more than just command minions.

From there, we’ll detail how to optimize the build for endgame, giving you the best skills, items, Aspects, and Glyphs to target on your journey. For the PvP players out there, we’ll also inform you if we think the Bone Spirit Necro is effective this season.

A screenshot of a Necromancer in Diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The Necromancer is a master of bone magic and death.

Best Bone Spirit leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure that you’re selecting your skills in the following order:

LevelSkill
1Bone Splinters
2Bone Splinters
3Unliving Energy
4Unliving Energy
5Unliving Energy
6Imperfectly Balanced
7Imperfectly Balanced
8Imperfectly Balanced
9Hewed Flesh
10Hewed Flesh
11Hewed Flesh
12Blood Mist
13Enhanced Blood Mist
14Ghastly Blood Mist
15Bone Prison
16Enhanced Bone Prison
17Ghastly Bone Prison
18Spiked Armor
19Grim Harvest
20Fueled by Death
21Fueled by Death
22Fueled by Death
23Decreptify
24Enhanced Decreptify
25Abhorrent Decreptify
26Death’s Embrace
27Death’s Embrace
28Death’s Embrace
29Amplify Damage
30Amplify Damage
31Amplify Damage
32Corpse Tendrils
33Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
34Plagued Corpse Tendrils
35Bone Spirit
36Enhanced Bone Spirit
37Dreadful Bone Spirit
38Bone Spirit
39Bone Spirit
40Bone Spirit
41Bone Spirit
42Compound Fracture
43Compound Fracture
44Compound Fracture
45Evulsion
46Evulsion
47Evulsion
48Rapid Ossification
49Rapid Ossification
Renown 1Rapid Ossification
Renown 2Ossified Essence
Renown 3Inspiring Leader
Renown 4Inspiring Leader
Renown 5Inspiring Leader
Renown 6Serration
Renown 7Necrotic Carapace
Renown 8Necrotic Carapace
Renown 9Necrotic Carapace
Renown 10Hellbent Commander

These skills will help you to craft the ideal Bone Spirit build. Of course, you’ll need to have unlocked the Renown points. If not, then go without the last ten upgrades until you have.

The above skill selection will help focus your abilities around Bone Spirit, making this your most powerful skill while reducing its cooldown time. Of course, you’ll be able to fall back on Bone Splinters when you run out of Essence, but this will become increasingly unlikely as you level up.

bone spiritBlizzard Entertainment
The Bone Spirit can home in on its victim.

Best Book of the Dead setup for leveling

When it comes to using the Necromancer’s unique Book of the Dead skills for a Bone Spirit build, we recommend selecting the following:

  • Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers
  • Skeletal Mages – Bone
  • Golems – Iron

This Book of the Dead setup is the best for this build, letting your Skirmisher Skeletal Warriors focus on melee combat while your Mages support them from a distance with Bone Magic, this will essentially allow you to do more damage from bone skills from a distance.

We’ve selected the Iron Golem for this Book of the Dead setup as it’ll allow your Golem to protect your Mages and yourself from mobs and elites while you fire volleys into the fray.

Best leveling rotation

  • Summon Minions – If not already active
  • Decreptify
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Bone Prison
  • Bone Storm
  • Bone Spirit – Main Skill

For this build, you’ll likely already have your minions with you, so your first attack should be to strike a mob with Decreptify curse so that they’re likely to take more damage when the battle starts.

Next, cast Corpse Tendrils to stun enemies and increase the likelihood of producing extra corpses to re-supply your minion army.

Now you can use your two most effective skills, Bone Prison and Bone Spirit. Once you’ve cast Bone Storm, fire a volley of Bone Spirit into the fray. You can fall back on Bone Splinters if the need arises.

bone spiritBlizzard Entertainment
Bone Spirit can be enhanced by 5 points and two upgrades.

Best Bone Spirit endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you reach endgame in Season 5 by beating the story, hitting level 50, and unlocking the Paragon Board, you can then respec to the endgame version of the Bone Spirit Necro build. For this build, the endgame version is identical to the leveling build, but there are some new factors to consider.

You won’t need to reallocate your skills, but you will need the following:

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Bone Splinters2
Bone SpiritEnhanced, Dreadful5
Blood MistEnhanced, Ghastly1
DecrepifyEnhanced, Abhorent1
Corpse TendrilsEnhanced, Plagued1
Bone PrisonEnhanced, Ghastly1

Here’s which Passive Skills you should choose:

Passive SkillPoints
Unliving Energy3
Hewed Flesh3
Spiked Armor1
Fueled by Death3
Imperfectly Balanced3
Amplify Damage3
Death’s Embrace3
Grim Harvest1
Serration1
Compound Fracture3
Necrotic Carapace3
Evulsion3
Inspiring Leader3
Rapid Ossification 3
Ossified Essence1

Best endgame Book of the Dead setup

The Book of the Dead setup in endgame remains the same as it did in the leveling build:

  • Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers
  • Skeletal Mages – Bone
  • Golems – Iron

Of course, if you’d prefer not to use minions, feel free to Sacrifice them and empower yourself.

Best endgame rotation

For endgame, use the following skill rotation when approaching mobs in battle:

  • Summon Minions – If not already active
  • Decreptify
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Blood Prison
  • Bone Storm
  • Bone Spirit – Main Skill

The rotation of attacks in endgame remains the same as it was for leveling with this build.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’ve reached endgame, you’ll have access to many more Legendary Aspects to boost your build and add special powers to buff your primary skills. Some are the same as in the leveling build, but now there’s even more. Here’s where and how you can find them:

AspectPowerDungeonRegionGamble Obols
Swelling CurseIncreased critical strike chance for Bone SpiritHiveScosglen
Grasping VeinsIncreased critical strike chance for Corpse TendrilsCorrupted GrottoKehjistan
Might20% basic damageDark RavineDry Steppes
DisobedienceBoosts defense based on your minion damage outputHalls of the DamnedKehjistan
TormentCritical Strikes with Bone Skills increases your Essence regeneration Black AsylumFractured Peaks
Edgemaster’sSkills deal 5-20% damageOldstonesScosglen
RequiemBoost to EssenceVault of the ForsakenScosglen
Wind StrikerCritical Strikes improve movement speedShiva RuinsKehjistan
Occult DominionIncreased Skeleton Warriors by 2Helm
SerrationOssified Essence increases critical strikesFocus
Concussive StrikesAttacks have 20% chance to Daze enemiesFocus
Shielding StormBone Storm generates BarrierPants
Hardened BonesYou and your minions get damage reductionPants
Shattered Spirit’sCasting Bone Spirit also casts Bone SplintersRing
Imprisoned Spirit’sCasting Bone Spirit also casts Bone PrisonFocus
Blood Getter’sSkeeltoal Priests now empower you 55-70Helm
MetamorphosisEvade triggers Unstoppable for 2.5 secondsBoots

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Necromancer with minionsBlizzard Entertainment
The Necromancer can field a small army of minions to fight for him.

Paragon Board

Once you reach level 50 you’ll stop earning skills points and start earning Paragon points instead. This leveling system works very differently and involves you selecting updates from various boards with different themes and buffs.

Every path is different, but the good news is that by targeting different Glyphs as you move around the Paragon Board, you’ll start buffing your Bone Spirit Necro in the ways that matter most to the build.

See below to see which Glyphs you should target first.

Best Glyphs

Level 15

  • ‍Gravekeeper
  • ‍Corporeal
  • ‍Control
  • ‍Essence
  • ‍Deadraiser
  • ‍Amplify
  • Control

Level 21

  • ‍Essence
  • Gravekeeper
  • ‍Corporeal
  • Amplify
  • Deadraiser

Once you reach Paragon Level 15, work your way towards the above Glyphs. You’ll also unlock more across the Paragon Board as you earn more points, but selecting these particular Glyphs in this order will keep you on the best possible path for the Necro Bone Spirit build.

Best Bone Spirit endgame item build

ItemSocketItem typePower
Runic Skullcap of MightRuby for extra lifeHelmBone Spear leaves behind exploring echoes
Runic Mail of Disobedience Ruby for extra lifeChest ArmorBone Storm has chance to trigger Barrier
Edgemaster’s Runic GlovesRuby for extra lifeGlovesBone Spear makes enemies vulnerable
Runic Leggings of the ProtectorRuby for extra lifePantsIncreased Minion damage
Wind Striker Runic CleatsRuby for extra lifeBootsIncreased Skeleton Priest damage
‍Sparr of Swelling Curse2x Emeralds for poison damageMain HandChance to cast Bone Spear twice
Offhand
Amulet of TormentDiamond for extra attack powerAmuletBoosts Evulsion and Compound Fracture
Requiem BandDiamond for extra attack powerRing 1Boosts Torment
Band of Grasping VeinsDiamond for extra attack powerRing 2Boosts Grasping Veins

It’ll take time to track down this exact set, but once you do this will make up your endgame gear. Of course, it’s up to you which gear you equip and you may want to mix it up, but this setup will give you a decided advantage.

Alternative to Necromancer Bone Spirit build for PvP

The good news about using the Necromancer Bone Spirit build for PvP is it’s the same exact build we’ve described above in our endgame (and even leveling) section. The build is rated A-tier for PvP this season, so while it’s not at the very top, it’s still deadly and a great choice for taking down other players.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian.

