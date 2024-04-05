Diablo 4 players convinced Season 4 will feature this mercenary faction

Because of Iron Wolf references in the PTR, some Diablo 4 players believe the mercenary group will play a key part in Season 4.

Diablo 4’s PTR will last through April 9, giving select players a chance to experience what awaits in Season 4.

Those participating in the test realm have wasted no time sharing their opinions and some of the more interesting finds. A few finds revolve around the Iron Wolf faction, a mercenary group dating back to the Diablo 2 days.

PTR players have earned Iron Wolf reputation points (Wolf’s Honor) and received Wolf Clan Shards from loot drops, for example. As for what this entails, some players think these references may hint at Season 4’s still-unspecified theme.

Article continues after ad

Diablo4.Life poured over some of the assets featured in the Season 4 PTR build. One asset labeled 2DUI_Seasonal_Reputation_UI includes what could be a Season 4 badge, which resembles the Iron Wolf emblem.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard/Diablo4.Life Iron Wolf Logo (right); Iron Wolf Badge Leak (left)

The website additionally uncovered a brand-new map icon. It looks like the above wolf logo, with a tiny green leaf in the top-right corner. These clues and others point to Season 4 possibly centering around an Iron Wolf theme of some kind.

Diablo 4 players in a Reddit thread added another wrinkle to the theory, positing that the mercenaries may feature in a mid-season event like December 2023’s Midwinter Blight.

Article continues after ad

Reads one such reply, “I think this might be a mid-season event and not the theme of the season. The battle pass armor and weapons look nothing like [the Iron Wolf’s]. There are wings everywhere.”

Someone else said such an event could arrive during the summer months, writing, “Probably for a summer solstice event like they did for the lunar new year.”

Iron Wolf motif or not, Blizzard has yet to confirm a theme for Diablo 4’s fourth season but players can look forward to the much-coveted itemization rework. The new season will arrive on May 14.