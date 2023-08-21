Diablo 4 dev confirms that game-changing loot feature is finally on the way

One of the most sought-after Diablo 4 features by the community could be arriving sooner rather than later. The news was confirmed by Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson who finally addressed the subject.

Diablo 4 is expected to be around for some time yet, especially if previous games are anything to go by. We anticipate many years and seasons left, meaning plenty of changes will be made. There are already early warning signs that the game is in a steep decline though.

Not only is the game’s player count plummeting but users are desperate for a new roadmap of content to be excited for. The community has been vocal in its desire to see various quality-of-life changes, with one possibly standing above the rest. A recent tweet would suggest that Blizzard is listening, although it may be some time off yet.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 working on highly requested loot change

As reported in the past, Diablo 4 players have taken umbrage with the game’s loot system. One aspect, in particular, has been targeted – meaningless or useless loot.

Complaints have been rife about wanting some kind of loot filter system to be introduced into Blizzard’s RPG title. Those prayers may have finally been answered.

Blizzard Entertainment Senior Vice President and Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson recently replied to a tweet enquiring about the whereabouts of a loot filter. Here’s what he had to say: “Definitely part of our backlog.”

So, the good news is that a loot filter is definitely on the cards. The bad news is that this Diablo 4 feature could still be a while away for the time being.

There’s no time scale on a loot filter for now, but we’ll keep you updated. Also, check out when D4 Season 1 is coming to an end, as well as the “boring AF” problem users think the game has.