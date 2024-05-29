Diablo 4 has a hidden feature not mentioned in Season 4 patch notes

Eagle-eyed Diablo 4 players have discovered a new quality-of-life feature that wasn’t listed in the latest patch notes.

Diablo 4 Season 4 has made a number of major changes to the base Diablo 4 experience that will persist long after it ends. For the most part, these have been widely praised by the game’s community of players.

Aside from some frustrations with how mounts function in the new season, things like improved Helltides and new crafting mechanics have reinvigorated the game. So much so that Diablo 4 recently enjoyed a new record of concurrent players on Steam.

While most of these features were heavily advertised to build hype for Diablo 4 Season 4, one has flown under the radar. Players recently discovered that the materials they pick up are now shown on screen making it easier to keep track of your farming.

Article continues after ad

Initially spotted by Reddit user u/RdS-Gaming, the feature shows icons of specific materials rather than the usual text. Other users have pointed out that this was present in the PTR but scrapped before the launch of Season 4. It seems to have crept back in with Patch 1.4.1 but it has divided players somewhat.

Article continues after ad

“I appreciate it, it’s easier to see than the flying text,” one user opined. “One of the things that makes you go: ‘How was this never in the game, and how did I not realize how much I needed it’,” another replied.

Unfortunately, that opinion seems to be held by the minority as many players in the thread seem to want it turned off immediately. “How can I turn this thing off? It is useless info and it clutters the screen. I do not care how much gems and flowers I looted.”

Article continues after ad

Having an option to disable the feature does seem like it would be the best outcome for every player. Whether this will come in a later patch remains to be seen.