Diablo 4 players plead for roadmap as Season 1 content dries up

Diablo 4 players have pleaded for a roadmap from developer Blizzard so that the community can have a better idea of what’s coming in the near future as opposed to sitting and waiting.

Blizzard’s ARPG Diablo 4 found monumental success upon its launch earlier this year. The continuation of the franchise broke records for the company and made over $666 million in just the first week of its launch.

It’s been some time since the game’s original release and we’re currently in Season 1 of the ARPG. Season of the Malignant has given players a bunch of new content to progress through, including a battle pass that requires a seasonal character.

However, with the content in Season 1 drying up and players fleeing in droves, it’s prompting the community to ask the developers for a hint at what’s to come.

Diablo 4 players request a roadmap from developers

Reddit user Deidarac5 requested that the developers bring forth a roadmap or at least some idea of plans for Diablo 4’s future amid the current drought.

“I feel like a lot of live service games have a roadmap. It would be nice to at least know what they are planning so we don’t just sit and wait,” the post reads.

Many other live service games usually give just that to enlighten players on what the developers are planning, which helps build hype and trust with the community.

Whilst Deidarac is happy with the devs announcing what they are planning on fixing, they’d like to see what plans they have on the content side as well, and dozens of players echoed the sentiment.

“We know things like what they are planning of fixing, but it would be nice to know what they want to accomplish this year instead of “wait and see” with everything asked by the community.”

Other users agreed by stating that the current content in Season 1 isn’t enough to hold them over until the next big content drop, wanting to know what the plans are in the interim.

Another user theorized a potential internal roadmap the developers have, this roadmap’s contents will only release based on player numbers. That means when the player base gets too low, the devs can drop a bunch of content to bring players back.

The future of Diablo 4 is definitely uncertain, with such a fantastic launch, Blizzard will need to put their best foot forward to maintain the player base it managed to garner.