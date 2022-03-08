When is Diablo 3 Season 26? Start date, Season 25 end & theme

Diablo 3 Season 26 is almost upon us, sealing Season 25’s Soul Shards back behind the veil – but just when can you dive in? And what theme will we be treated to this time around?

As Diablo 3 Season 25 hurtles towards its conclusion all eyes are on the game‘s next season, Season 26, which has finally emerged from the shadows.

This time around, players are being treated to an all-new game mode: Echoing Nightmare. Akin to the likes of Call of Duty: Zombies, players are tasked with surviving onslaughts of hellish creatures until they inevitably meet their end.

Sound like your kind of party? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Diablo 3 Season 26.

When does Diablo 3 Season 25 end?

While we don’t have an exact date for when Season 25 will end, considering Season 26 is now on the Public Test Realm (PTR) we can assume that the end is nigh.

Unfortunately, this means that the now-iconic Soul Shards will vanish back into the mist, so make as much use of them as you can before then!

When does Diablo 3 Season 26 start?

Again there’s nothing set in stone regarding Season 26’s official start date, but given PTR access normally runs for a few weeks, we anticipate Season 26 will start around the end of March.

Diablo 3 Season 26: Theme

Season 26 revolves around an all-new limited-time game mode, Echoing Nightmare. Described as “an optional and rewarding end-game challenge where players fight within the memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift. Today’s Nephalem must stand their ground until they are inevitably overwhelmed or defeated.”

Conjuring up images of CoD Zombies and other survival-style titles, players will have to collect a Petrified Scream by defeating Greater Rift Guardians in order to enter the Echoing Nightmare arena.

Upon completion, you’ll be rewarded with:

EXP

Legendary Items

Blood Shards

Gems

Legendary Gem, Whisper of Atonement Whisper of Atonement is a new Legendary Gem used exclusively for Augmenting Ancient Legendary items



So that’s everything you need to know about Diablo 3 Season 26; from when it starts to its theme and limited-time game mode.

