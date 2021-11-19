Diablo 2 Resurrected update 2.3 early patch notes: offline difficulty scaling, cast keybinds

The Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.3 update is a month away and early patch notes show offline difficulty scaling, along with other highly-requested features, coming to the game.

Blizzard has big things in store for D2R. The game will soon have a Public Test Realm (PTR) where players can test out experimental patches before they hit live servers, as well as major improvements to the user interface (UI) and gameplay systems.

Two months since the game launched, the devs have now directly addressed some of the Diablo community’s biggest complaints. Patch 2.3 will bring fixes to everything from keybind features to essential movement mechanics missing from the remastered.

The complete Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.3 patch notes will come shortly before its early December release, and contents in it could change by the time it comes to the live servers. But here’s an early look at everything we know thus far.

Diablo 2 Resurrected modern ‘/players 8’ feature

D2R will integrate the offline difficulty scaling from the original version. This will let players increase how hard the gameplay is to what it would be if eight players were in the party.

With higher difficulties come more challenging dungeon crawls and even better rewards to loot. Now single players won’t need to drum up a full lobby to start hacking away for high-tier items.

After the 2.3 patch, Resurrected’s setting will have a new slider from 1-8 to change to scale the difficulty.

Quick cast skills keybinds

The 2.3 update is also bringing quick cast spells and a ton of keybind mapping options to Diablo 2 like never before.

The devs were cautious of adding in an Active Skill Bindings bar and a Quick Cast Skill option in case it took too much away from the original D2R experience.

But after tremendous player feedback in support of the features, Blizzard are going to ship those in the next patch.

Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR

Blizzard is also planning to release a D2R PTR that will go a long way to addressing the game’s biggest problems around patch time.

The PTR will let players sign up and try out builds of the game to find any bugs or massive imbalances that Blizzard might have missed.

D2R had complications with game crashes or server issues since release and a PTR would help identify those problems sooner.

Though the test realm might come at a different time than the D2R 2.3 update, Blizzard plans to launch them both in the coming weeks.

Take a look at the early Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.3 patch notes below, courtesy of Blizzard.

Diablo 2 Resurrected early 2.3 patch notes

Offline Difficulty Scaling (“/players 8”)

For solo offline players who want to scale the game difficulty—as well as the rewards—up to eight players, your wish is being granted.

To use this feature, players simply need to open their settings menu, go to the “Game Settings” tab, then “Offline,” and adjust the “Offline Difficulty Scaling” slider.

New monsters will spawn with varying HP and reward players with vastly increased experience gains and loot drop rates when defeated.

In the offline single-player experience, the default player setting is “1,” so you will be able to scale the difficulty anywhere between the range of 1–8.

As in Diablo II Classic, you’ll have to start a new game session to set your preferred difficulty with the slider.

Keyboard and Mouse Quick Cast

When we brought controller support to Diablo II: Resurrected, players gained immediate access to up to 12 buttons.

When a player presses any of the face buttons or triggers that they have mapped to an ability, they instantly use them.

We’ve seen an outpouring of community feedback requesting this feature for keyboard and mouse play, too. We originally avoided this approach because we feared it would stray too far from the original experience, but the community is eager for it, so we’re eager to deliver.

Players can now opt to use the Active Skill Bindings bar

This will show an additional bar above the standard HUD at the bottom of the screen.

Players can map up to 16 skills (although the tooltip suggests F1–F8) to that additional bar.

If the Quick Cast Skills option is active, pressing these buttons will instantly use the abilities rather than just re-map the right or left mouse buttons.

Players will be empowered to enable the “Quick Cast Skills” option to action bound skills to their current mouse’s location, as well as enable “Display Active Skill Bindings” to display the currently bound skills bar on their screen HUD. At the player’s discretion, now they can tailor their experience to the way they play.

Accessibility & Graphical Improvements

UI Visual Improvements

An indicator has been added to exemplify what players are muted or ignored

Character’s level and expansion type will now be revealed on the lobby screen

We’ve also made improvements to changing the target channel when sending a chat message, so it’s clearer and more straightforward

Players will now be able to see the real ID names of Battle.net real ID friends on their friends list.

Gameplay Improvements

We added the “miss” text indicator to Player vs. Player combat

Players who enable miss text in their options will now be able to see when their character’s attacks miss their opponents in PvE and PvP

Throw can once again be bound to a key even if the player has nothing to throw

A new key bind called “Force Move” has been added When used, the player’s character will automatically navigate to the current mouse location



Audio Improvements

Players using a controller on PC or console will now hear audio cues when navigating through potential selections on the Options menu

Players will also be able to hear audio cues when auto-filling potions to their character’s belt

Graphical Improvements

Players on PC with Nvidia graphic cards compatible with Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology will now be able to enable DLSS in the graphics setting menu Increase graphics quality and resolution while maintaining higher GPU performance



The PTR & future updates

In the coming weeks, Diablo II: Resurrected will be launching its first ever Public Test Realm (PTR)—a special realm where we can test balance, bug fixes, and other enhancements we make to the game. We invite all of you to participate, as you’ll have an opportunity to play a crucial role in testing features and evolving the experience for all players. When we get closer, we’ll share more details on how you can gain access to the PTR and trial these changes.

The primary focus of that PTR will be revolved around fixing database issues and stabilizing our online environment. Once we are confident these fixes are in a good place, we’ll share more details on Ladder rank play and even more new changes coming to Diablo II: Resurrected.

Our community continues to be instrumental in making this game better, and for that we want to say Thank You. As we continue to update and improve the game, please keep sharing your feedback with us—your collaboration is key to building an incredible Diablo II: Resurrected experience we will all treasure for years to come.