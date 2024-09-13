Huge Deadlock change makes farming Souls easier than ever after September 12 patch

Deadlock devs have made a massive change that will make farming souls much easier thanks to a new Soul Orb update in the September 12 patch.

The patch, which dropped out of the blue in typical Valve fashion, brought tons of changes from an update to the map, various hero and item balances that will no doubt shake up tier lists, the removal of timezones, and much more.

Part of the massive update is a big change to souls, especially to Soul Orbs which will make laning much easier.

Valve With the new change, the game will prioritize the claimer rather than the denier.

In the September 12 update, Soul Orbs now “favor the claimer rather than the denier when both impact within a very narrow window of each other.”

Essentially, if you kill a creep and attempt to claim the Soul Orb, but an enemy attempts to steal it from you at the same time, the game will favor you rather than them.

With this change, it should make securing your own Soul Orbs much easier, especially if you’re just a beginner learning the ropes of the mechanic. You won’t be punished as enemies yoink the rewards of your hard work, at least not as often.

What this also means is if you’re looking to deny as many Soul Orbs as possible, you will need to actively be on the lookout and steal it well before the enemy claims it. Shooting too close together won’t do the tricky anymore.

Overall, the change is a much-welcome addition to the MOBA, even if it isn’t the biggest, as it will give beginners a little bit more leeway when it comes to securing Soul Orbs and farming.

Also for anybody who could’ve sworn they secured their own Soul Orbs but for some reason the enemy denied it, this should help moving forward.

As for other quality-of-life updates, the new patch made some changes to the minimap, revamping it to make it simpler with new hero icons, and there is a new reporting system in place to keep toxic players in check, amongst many bug fixes.