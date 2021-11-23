Diablo 2 Resurrected fans plead Blizzard to remix content with new mode

Diablo 2 Resurrected delivers exactly the enhanced remaster that Blizzard promised, but fans are looking for new ways to spice up the iconic dungeon crawler.

Despite all of its promise, it appears that Blizzard’s highly anticipated remaster of the iconic Diablo 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, has largely fallen flat with the game’s fanbase.

Sticking to their guns and refusing to add any new content to the classic title, players are looking to the third installment in the series, Diablo 3, to breathe some new life into the franchise with Season 25.

While some argue that the devs have made the right decision by choosing not to alter the game’s content, others are begging them to add something new. To satisfy both sides, one fan has come up with a potentially game-changing idea that could save the struggling remaster.

Fan suggests Diablo 2 Resurrected “game modes”

Inspired by the High Heavens and trying to find a middle ground between those who prefer the traditional content and the ones that are hungry for more, one fan has used Reddit to explain their idea for a “D2R+” mode.

Writing that this game mode would be an additional, optional track, they write that “when making a new character we would not just have the option to decide between D2Classic and D2LoD, but would also have D2R+ as a third option.”

“D2Classic and D2LoD would stay as they currently are with only minor QoL changes and bug fixes,” they continue. “D2R+ could however have significant balance changes and new content like new items, runewords or new endgame areas. When they first implement this new mode you would have the option to either keep your existing character in D2LoD or to transfer them to D2R+.”

Concluding that “this way everybody can play the game the way they want to and nobody is left out,” this seems like the perfect crowd-pleaser.

While the responses are awash with people who jokingly write that they “understand [the] argument, but as a D2 player in 2021 feel it’s [their] duty to disagree with every other player at every given opportunity,” it seems like the community has a degree of interest in a D2R+ style mechanic.

“This is the way to go. 100%,” writes one, while another comments that “I’ve been advocating for this.”

Whether or not we see a new mode implemented in the future remains a mystery, but Blizzard certainly have to do something to resurrect their remaster from the pits of the Burning Hells.