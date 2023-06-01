Diablo 4 Necromancer Golems: How to unlock, abilities, types & more

Diablo 4 allows the Necromancer Class to summon the undead from the ground, one of which is the Golem. However, it can be a bit tricky, and in this guide we’ll walk you through the process of unlocking Golems in Diablo 4 along with their abilities, types, upgrades, and more.

If you’ve played as Necromancer in the Diablo 4 betas, you must have seen how powerful the Class can be. One of the primary reasons is that they can summon the undead which act as minions, and tank and also inflict damage in return.

The Golem is one of the undead creatures apart from Skeletal Mages and Skeletal Warriors. However, unlocking the Golem can get a bit confusing initially, as the game doesn’t make this clear. You have to complete a particular quest to get your hands on the Golem in the game.

With that said, let’s dive into the steps to unlock Golems on the Necromancer Class in Diablo 4. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds, our guide has got you covered.

Blizzard Entertainment Golems are unlocked after reaching Level 25 in Diablo 4.

How to unlock Necromancer Golems in Diablo 4?

To unlock Golems on the Necromancer Class in Diablo 4, you’ll first need to complete the Call of the Underworld Quest. This Quest becomes available once you reach Level 25 in-game.

You can activate the Quest from Menestad Waypoint in Sarkova Pass. It is located west of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks zone of the Sanctuary. We’ll update this section with the full walkthrough once the game nears its release in June.

How many types of Necromancer Golems are there in Diablo 4?

There are three types of Golems for the Necromancer Class in Diablo 4:

Bone

Blood

Iron

The level cap in the betas was 25, which means only the Bone types were available. Once the game gets released, you can upgrade them to the Blood and Iron types after reaching Levels 28 and 32, respectively.

Blizzard Entertainment Golems are of three types in the game.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Golems: Abilities and upgrades

Necromancer’s Book of the Dead reveals two abilities of Golems in Diablo 4:

Active ability : Makes them Unstoppable and Taunts enemies in near proximity. Also takes 30% less damage for the next six seconds when this ability is active.

: Makes them Unstoppable and Taunts enemies in near proximity. Also takes 30% less damage for the next six seconds when this ability is active. Passive ability: The passive ability highlights the creature’s health as it comes with 659 Life and attacks for 35% of damage.

Golems come with a 16-second cooldown and act as tanks, protecting the Necromancers from enemies.

Apart from that, Golems have three upgrades in Diablo 4:

Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse.

Your Bone Golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the Thorns inherited from you increase from 30% to 50%.

Just like Skeletal Mages and Warriors, you can sacrifice your Golems for a 10% gain in Attack Speed but comes at the cost of losing the ability to summon them for the rest of the journey.

As a result, Golems, one of the Summoning abilities of the Necromancer Class makes it exceptionally good when the fights get intense in Diablo 4.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Golems in Diablo 4. If you want to know about more class builds and the game in general, be sure to check our other guides and content:

