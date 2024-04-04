Destiny 2’s Into The Light has players hopeful for The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s Into The Light has players hopeful for the upcoming release of The Final Shape, with players excited for what’s in store.

Destiny 2’s recent intel dump regarding its mini-expansion of Into The Light has players hopeful about the Final Shape. With the return of fan-favorite exotic missions, as well as memorable legendaries from the game’s past, Guardians are hyped to be excited about Bungie’s looter shooter once again after a bit of a lull.

This hope has transferred across into the upcoming The Final Shape, where fans believe that Into The Light has shown off what Bungie is capable of. This couldn’t have come at a better time, with the announcement of layoffs at the studio, alongside the delay of the expansion has really left Destiny in a sticky spot.

Many players arguing they’re ready to let the devs have free reign over the title, harkening back to older times of Forsaken and Taken King.

“Now we have seen that the core devs of Bungie can still give us great content. Onslaught looks fun, the loot looks good, bringing back 2 of the best exotic missions and they look fantastic, and even though I don’t PvP I admit those maps look amazing,” one such player claimed.

Despite some players’ optimism, however, others have met the new content with caution, as Bungie has been known to entice players with shiny and flashy trailers, only to leave them disappointed.

“Bungie is at its best when they’re standing with their back against a wall, that’s nothing new,” one player pointed out.

“And the cycle continues once more” another commented.

Into The Light drops on April 9, and will continue to run until the release of The Final Shape, which drops on June 4, 2024.