Destiny 2 devs backflip on Into The Light weapon changes amid player backlash

The Destiny 2 developers have double-backed on their initial rollout idea for the Into The Light weapons due to severe player backlash, now releasing more weapons per week.

The Destiny 2 community lashed out at developers Bungie for the proposed drip-feed method of Into The Light weapons. While six of the 12 weapons would be available on launch, it would take six more weeks after the fact for the full collection to become available, with the devs dropping one new gun per week.

Due to the severe level of backlash from the community, the devs have announced that they’ll be addressing the feedback by increasing the amount of weapons per week.

Now instead of ending on May 21st as originally planned, all weapons will be available by April 30th.

Alongside this, Bungie has announced other changes coming to Into The Light including a questline from Arcite which will guarantee a curated limited-edition variant of each weapon. This should guarantee that you’ll be able to grab the weapons even if you don’t have much time to play.

The devs have also confirmed that the weapon drop rate for Into The Light will be among the highest in Destiny’s history, akin to back in Season of Opulence. Players will be able to attune to a specific weapon, which will greatly increase the chances of it dropping from Onslaught chests.

Finally, a weapon chest in the Hall of Champions can be used to get more Arsenal weapons via Trophies of Bravery, which will drop game-wide across multiple activities.