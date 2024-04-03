Destiny 2 makes triumphant return as Into the Light receives overwhelming praise

Bungie concluded the final developer livestream for the Destiny 2 Into the Light update, and it’s safe to say that the community hype is at its peak. It looks like Destiny 2 is back once again with much-needed positivity flowing through the community.

Destiny 2 Into the Light is a free-to-play update for all players. This update will bring forth a Horde mode called Onslaught with a plethora of reprised weapons including classics like The Mountaintop, The Recluse, Hammerhead, and more.

Additionally, Bungie is returning two classic exotic missions namely The Whisper and Zero Hour with craftable Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected. This is in addition to new versions of their ships, three PvP maps, a Raid Boss Gauntlet, and tokens to change character appearance and name. The content flow for the next two months until the release of The Final Shape is massive and the community loves it.

One such comment arrived from Datto who praised Bungie, claiming, “After that last dev livestream, dare i say that vibes are up? into the light kinda looking like a banger right now.” Gladd is also exceptionally hyped as he chimed in, “Big W. Pretty much across the board.”

Regular players within the community also praised Bungie, showcasing their hype. One such user stated, “Very excited. That pantheon hint left me very intrigued and very hype. And the whole rest of the stream ruled too. But yeah ending on that little hint towards pantheon got me extra intrigued.” Finally, Saltagreppo also commented, “So many wins today.”

Therefore, it is safe to say the overall vibe is rising with this update. There is a lot of content involving both nostalgia and creativity and the community loves it. There are still a few players who are not happy about the reprised weapons and missions, but the major section of the playerbase is looking forward to it.

The Destiny 2 community has been quite negative ever since Season of the Witch last year when the layoffs began. However, the Into the Light has brought back some much-needed positivity with things finally starting to look up.