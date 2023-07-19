Popular Destiny 2 mods disabled due to game breaking abilities bugs

Bungie has stepped in and disabled four popular Destiny 2 armor mods thanks to a new game-breaking bug.

Solstice has come to Destiny 2, and players are out there trying to earn their armors and glows, as well as the new rockets launcher that comes with the event. For those looking for something to do, there’s enough for you to jump in and start earning some rewards, on top of a new patch.

However, the event hasn’t launched without its problems. As Destiny 2 players have a long history of doing, some found a set of interactions that allows for a cheese that grants players infinite Super and ability energy.

Due to the potentially game-breaking ramifications, Bungie has stepped in. The developer has disabled four armor mods that enabled this interaction. In a Tweet, the Bungie Help account announced that the Bolstering Detonation, Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, and Momentum Transfer mods would be disabled until a fix is found.

This has affected many players as some of these mods like Momentum Transfer are crucial to certain builds.

Why were the mods disabled?

While there was some confusion as to why the mods were put in timeout, the culprit has revealed itself.

Exploit curator Cheese Forever has a video showing off why the mods were likely temporarily removed from the game. The exploit is a little complex and requires Guardians to flip armor pieces back and forth really fast, but if done correctly, players could have near-instant Super and Ability recharge.

You can see it in action in this video below. Ir shows abilities coming back after several swaps of armor pieces.

It’s hard to say how practical this would be. It wouldn’t work in something like a Grandmaster Nightfall where loadouts are locked. However, it seems it passed the threshold for Bungie to step in and take action.

These aren’t the only mods currently out of action either. Utility Kickstart has been disabled since July 8 with no return in sight. That leaves many wondering when they might get access to the mods again. Hopefully, it won’t be too long.