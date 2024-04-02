Phenomenal new Destiny 2 weapons make Iron Banner a must this week

Iron Banner is back and with it come two new weapons that make the popular Destiny 2 PvP mode well worth farming this week, both bringing something unique to the sandbox.

Two new weapons are being introduced in Iron Banner, Multimach CCX and Tusk of the Boar. Both of these offer exciting perk combinations and have serious potential to spice up both the PvE and PvP meta.

Tusk of the Boar is the more exciting of the two new weapons, not only being Destiny’s first Strand grenade launcher that doesn’t use Heavy ammo but also a Wave Frame.

With access to powerful perks like Envious Assassin and Slice in the third slot plus Chain Reaction and Hatchling in the fourth slot, it functions as a Strand version of Forbearance. Though Forbearance will be much easier to get in Into The Light, Tusk of the Boar is still worth farming.

Bungie Tusk of the Boar is only the second Kinetic slot Wave Frame grenade launcher in Destiny 2.

As for Multimach CCX, it is a reissued Kinetic SMG that last appeared back in Season 13. Ten seasons on and this Lightweight Frame has gotten quite the overhaul now featuring several new meta perks.

It is especially worth farming for PvP as it rolls Dynamic Sway Reduction, Rangefinder, and Moving Target in the third slot alongside Tap The Trigger, Kill Clip, Iron Reach, and Target Lock in the fourth slot. This diverse perk pool on a Lightweight Frame SMG ensures it will excel in The Crucible.

If you are more interested in PvE, the Multimach CCX gets access to Attrition Orbs, Kinetic Tremors, and Frenzy. Though these are solid there are better options for Kinetic SMGs in PvE like Adjudicator, Enyo-D, and Osteo Striga.

The Iron Banner game mode is available today from April 2, 2024, and will stick around until the weekly reset on April 9, 2024. Be sure to get involved and farm these two new weapons before next week’s reset when Into The Light will be released.