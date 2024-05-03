Destiny 2 The Final Shape new revamp helps Guardians accessorize better

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape is going to up the looter shooter’s fashion game by revamping Shader icons to assist Guardians in their accessorizing endeavors.

Bungie has announced that they’ll be revamping the Shaders in The Final Shape. The new icons should assist Guardians in picking out what color scheme they’d like for their character, and should also be a little less misleading.

As mentioned in the TWID, the devs are upgrading the look and design of the shader icon layout. The goal of this update is to help shader icons more accurately represent the colors and textures that would be put on your character.

The developers explained that there are 6 different colors within each shader, but currently only four of them are displayed within the icon itself. That was the main reasoning behind why certain shaders would look completely different when equipped.

Bungie Shader icons are getting a new look in The Final Shape.

Alongside this, Bungie spoke about an issue of having the colors on the shaders all be an equal size, which made it difficult to tell what the main colors of the shaders were.

To address these issues, Bungie has updated the shader icon design so that all six colors will be included. They’re also changing the way in which primary colors appear so that they can take up more space and be more accurate in representation.

Glows are also reflected in the updated design so that players will be able to tell which shaders contain them within the shader selection screens.

This update will roll out with The Final Shape, allowing players to look fashionable as we face the end.