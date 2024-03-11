Reissued Destiny 2 SMG gives players a reason to farm Prophecy

Of the six new Prophecy weapons either added or reissued one has emerged as the standout option that all Destiny 2 players will want to farm for as soon as possible.

Prophecy received a huge loot rework on March 5, 2024, which overhauled the weapons available from the legacy dungeon introducing an entirely new loot table.

This overhaul saw three new weapons introduced and three old weapons refreshed with both new elements and perks. Given how old some of these the update was welcomed by the community but no one anticipated how powerful these weapons would end up being.

One SMG, in particular, has emerged as a PvE meta candidate thanks to its fantastic perk pool that introduces a top-tier option that hasn’t appeared on a Submachine Gun before.

New Destiny 2 Prophecy SMG features unique top-tier perk

The Prophecy Dungeon now features a new SMG, the Adjudicator. This newly reissued submachine gun is the best weapon the dungeon has to offer thanks to the inclusion of a new perk we’ve never seen on this weapon type before, Onslaught.

Onslaught is a perk that increases fire rate and reload speed by up to 37%. This perk has incredible synergy with a Precision Frame like the Adjudicator, creating an SMG with a fire rate not far off a Lightweight Frame but with far superior damage output.

Bungie The Adjudicator is one of the strongest primary weapons in Destiny 2.

The Adjudicator PVE God Roll is:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Subsistence

Subsistence Perk 2: Onslaught

Onslaught Origin Perk: Crossing Over

Crossing Over Masterwork: Range

As it’s a Kinetic weapon the Adjudicator deals 10% more damage against unshielded targets. With Onslaught activated this results in DPS comparable to and even exceeding some Trace Rifles, effectively making this a Primary ammo weapon with Special ammo damage potential.

It’s no secret how good Onslaught is with it previously appearing on a meta Void Auto Rifle that has been crowned by many as the best AR in Destiny 2. A big difference though is that weapon is nearly impossible to farm while Adjudicator is available from Prophecy’s Cube encounter and is therefore much easier to get.