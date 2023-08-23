Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid boss confirmed: Guardians confront The Witness

With The Final Shape expansion comes the final Raid of Destiny 2’s Light and Darkness Saga. While Guardians still have a few months to wait, we can already start gearing up for what could be the toughest challenge yet, as Bungie has confirmed the Raid boss is none other than The Witness himself.

Over the past few years, Destiny 2 players have been tormented by one particularly mysterious foe above all others. While the likes of Calus, Riven, and even the long-awaited Savathun all gave Fireteams one hell of a challenge, none have posed more of a threat than The Witness.

From the first glimpse of this otherworldy figure at the tail end of The Witch Queen to now being the focal point of The Final Shape, a clash with The Witness has been, well, our destiny for a number of years and soon, we’ll finally have our chance to strike.

Detailed roughly halfway through Bungie’s gargantuan 2023 showcase event, Destiny 2 Director Joe Blackburn locked in the next Raid boss for good. No speculation, no rumors, and no room for leaks ruining the surprise. We now know for certain The Witness will serve as The Final Shape’s conclusive Raid boss.

Bungie A fight with The Witness is how the Light and Darkness saga will draw to a close.

The Witness is The Final Shape’s Raid boss in Destiny 2

As Destiny 2’s near-decade-long Light and Darkness saga winds down, The Final Shape is set to “tie a bow” on this era in Destiny history, Blackburn said. And while the campaign itself will serve as somewhat of a definitive ending for most players, Guardians will actually get to fight The Witness head-on in the accompanying Raid.

“One of the things we knew was going to be challenging is, we’re telling the climax of the story.

“You’re going to confront The Witness. The biggest bad in Destiny… We think you have to confront The Witness in the Raid.”

So leaving no doubts, Blackburn explicitly confirmed The Witness will indeed serve as the ultimate final boss for the Light and Darkness saga in Destiny 2. Exactly how tough a challenge this fight will be, however, remains anyone’s guess. But the Director assured they’re well aware of possible talking points should they make the fight a little too easy.

‘The Witness was tough, but not quite as tough as Val Ca’uor,” he joked. “Probably not a thing our players are going to be super happy about. So what we really think is this day-one experience, is sort of the penultimate episode, right before the season finale of your favorite TV show. It really sets the stage.

“You should all wait for the Raid. We’re gonna help make sure everyone is brought along for the journey.”

The Final Shape Raid boss discussion begins at the 1:42:45 mark below.

Though in confirming The Witness as the final Raid boss, Blackburn then clarified more casual Destiny 2 players won’t exactly be left behind story-wise should they not participate in the endgame activity.

“Do I have to play the Raid to get the full story?” a host of the showcase asked. “No,” Blackburn immediately responded.

“There is a piece of the story that’s told in the Raid, that’s essential. But it’s definitely not going to be a moment where only Raiders get to see the end of the Light and Darkness saga.”