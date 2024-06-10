Destiny 2 The Final Shape introduces new Memento reward from Salvation’s Edge raid

The Final Shape’s raid in Destiny 2 has introduced a new Memento cosmetic reward. Salvation’s Edge will award players with a neat cosmetic if they’re able to clear the raid and meet all the requirements.

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Raid Salvation’s Edge has introduced the Monolithic Memento reward, which is given to only the strongest of Guardians who are able to complete the required objectives within the raid.

Guardians have discovered that the reward can be picked up from the vendor at the end of the raid. This reward can be slotted into Shaped or Enhanced weapons and will grant the weapon additional looks. Mementos have been added into the game before, but only as rare drops from ritual activities.

This is the first time a Memento has been offered as a reward for a high-end raid and is truly the definition of “an actual endgame reward”.

Grabbing the Memento is no easy task, as it not only requires Guardians to complete all of the encounters in Salvation’s Edge in a single session, but they must also complete them without any hard wipes or in Master mode.

Generally speaking, rewards from completing the raid on Master difficulty or completing it flawlessly come in the form of an achievement or triumph. This is one of the first times a reward can be used on a weapon, letting Guardians really flex their skills to others within the tower and in other activities.

“I didn’t see anyone post this yet but this is f**king awesome” one Twitter user posted.

“As soon as they started making Mementos I was saying they need to put these in raids. This is awesome.” another agreed.

It’s uncertain if Bungie has plans for more rewards like this in the future, but it’s great to see Guardians be rewarded for their in-game prowess.