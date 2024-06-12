Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge had an abysmally low day-one clear rate

The raid for Destiny 2’s The Final Shape had an abysmally low day-one clear rate, making Salvation’s Edge one of the most difficult raids to ever release into the looter shooter.

The Final Shape’s raid will go down as one of the most difficult to ever release into Destiny 2. Featuring five grueling encounters, the newest raid made the previously released Root Of Nightmares look like a cakewalk. Even more so thanks to a particularly challenging fourth encounter, which had many teams stuck for hours on end.

The raid was eventually completed, with the raid team Parabellum taking home the first clear. A monumental achievement, considering how much of the community was stumped by the sheer difficulty of the raid.

Now new statistics have come to light, showing the absolutely abysmal clear rate Salvation’s Edge had on day one.

According to Destiny 2 statistic website RaidReport, Salvation’s Edge had approximately 213,864 fireteams hop into the raid within the first 24 hours. Out of the huge number of fire teams, only six were able to clear it within that timeframe.

That totals a ridiculous 0.003% percent clear rate, truly indicating how challenging the raid was. This is in stark contrast to The Root of Nightmares, which was released during Lightfall, having a 25.39% clear rate, making it the highest of the raids.

Notable low clear rate raids include Crown of Sorrow, Spire of Stars, Garden of Salvation, and even Last Wish, but all of them pale in comparison to the sheer challenge Salvation’s Edge put on the table.

It’s worth noting that day one also took place with Contest Mode active, which evened out the playing field and made every encounter even more challenging than usual. This combined with the complex mechanics laid out by Bungie has solidified the raid as a truly unforgettable experience in the eyes of the community.