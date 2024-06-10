Destiny 2’s Salvation Edge raid sees one class go unrepresented

The top 50 fireteams in Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge raid saw Titan severely underused, with only three Guardians choosing the class out of the possible 300.

An interesting statistic has been discovered for Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge raid. The top 50 fireteams to complete the high-end only had three Titans in total, with Hunters and Warlocks completely dominating the former in terms of pick rate.

The raid has been labeled as one of the “most fun pieces of content” Bungie has put out in recency, impressing the player base at a key moment in Destiny 2’s history. It saw Guardians from across the globe battling it out in the five challenging encounters.

Hunters were by far the favorite when it came to hopping into the new content, with 213 Guardians using the bursty DPS class, while Warlock’s immense utility saw 72 players on the job. However, Titans were left right at the bottom, with only three different users piloting the class to a clear.

It makes sense that Hunter was utilized so heavily during the Salvation’s Edge raid — especially due to its interaction with the Still Hunt exotic, giving players a second Celestial Nighthawk Golden Gun. This would’ve helped beat the tough DPS checks required to take down the Witness, especially on Contest mode.

Warlocks similarly provide a fantastic amount of utility to any fireteam with Well of Radiance among other buffs, making them a welcome addition. However, Titans seemingly missed the memo on teamplay.

While Titans might be great for solo play, it’s clear they were not a popular choice throughout the raid. Of course, this might change with time as players discover more builds — especially with Prismatic and exotic class items being recently released. But for the time being, Titan mains might just have to sit this one out.