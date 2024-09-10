Destiny 2 replacing Director with new Portal system: Revamped feature explained

There’s a new system coming to Destiny 2 in the form of the Portal. It will replace the current Director feature and become Guardians’ one-stop shop for all activities in the game.

Destiny 2 devs at Bungie have announced a huge amount of changes coming to the game in the near future. With the player base shaken from massive layoffs, reduced content, and rumors of a mobile title, the devs were swift to reassure Guardians, stating that the 10th Anniversary was them “just getting started” with the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Now a slew of new information has been released by the devs, including a replacement for the current Director, which looks to help players both new and old to navigate to their activity of choice with greater ease.

The Portal will replace the current Destination map and will feature several options for players to choose from. This should simplify the process of finding what you’re looking for, as you won’t need to head to the destination to find it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungie Guardians will be able to choose from a more simplified menu thanks to the new Portal system.

Destiny 2: Portal system explained

There are several categories that players can choose from in the Portal, these are:

Solo Ops: 1-3 player activities that require little to no social and time commitments. These are perfect for anyone who’s looking to hop in and out of a session. This category will also feature a new activity that Bungie will reveal soon.

Fireteam Ops: Fireteam Ops are three-player activities that can be played either matchmade or with premade groups. Activities like Strikes, Onslaught, and The Coil will be featured here.

Flashpoint Ops: Flashpoint Ops are six-player activities that are aimed for matchmade or premade groups. These will be more chaotic combat-based activities, like Offensives.

Pinnacle Ops: Pinnacle Ops are three-player activities that feature challenging content. This includes Dungeons, Exotic missions, and full-length Onslaughts. This category will have an exclusive reward pool to claim, but you’ll need to complete the activities to get it.

Crucible: Crucible is exactly what you think it is, the game’s PvP activities. This includes playlists for both solo Guardians and fireteams, and will also have an exclusive reward you can claim.

The Portal will also provide access to the current Expansion’s activities, as well as any seasonal event like Iron Banner or Festival of the Lost.

Bonus Rewards

The Portal system will also have several highlighted activities within each Category that will gran bonus rewards in addition to their standard offering. This will include specific weapons, armor slots, and currencies. These rewards are only guaranteed from the first clear each day but will have a high drop chance for future clears.