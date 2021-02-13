Logo
Destiny 2 Warlocks boycott Well of Radiance over OP abilities

Published: 13/Feb/2021 17:25 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 21:01

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Stasis Shadebinder Warlock With Season of the Chosen Text
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season of the Chosen

Destiny 2 players have come out in droves to criticize Bungie’s balancing of Warlocks, and have promised to boycott the Well of Radiance subclass until the developer addresses their concerns.

Finding a favorite subclass among the dozens of different options is a core part of the Destiny 2 experience. Many players have one or two subclasses that they dedicate their time to mastering and spend hundreds of hours min-maxing to unlock their full potential.

With each of the twelve subclasses sporting their own set of unique abilities, Bungie has their hands full when it comes to balancing all of these choices and spends significant time tuning each set of abilities based on player feedback.

Despite their efforts to keep each subclass viable while avoiding power creep, Bungie’s balancing choices are often a pain point for players, regardless of their favorite subclass. After several nerfs to various Warlock subclasses, players have taken to Reddit in the thousands to voice their frustrations.

Destiny 2 Dawnblade Warlock Well of Radiance
Bungie
The Well of Radiance has become a staple for challenging PVE content, but players want other Warlock subclasses to be viable as well.

The now-viral Reddit post began with a call to action for Warlock players. “I am calling on all Warlocks to run Nova Warp / Void Walker until we get a meaningful TWAB about Warlock or class tuning,” it reads. The post also voiced concerns about the balancing of Warlocks in recent patches.

They pointed out how having a Warlock using Well of Radiance is practically a requirement for completing any high-level PVE content. Some examples of the Well requirement included flawless Raid and Dungeons runs, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and two-manning Dungeons (completing a three-man activity with only two players).

“First Nova Warp and now Shadebinder,” User elpezmuerto complained, referring to other Warlock subclass nerfs the community did not approve of. The post has gathered over 14k upvotes at the time of writing, and other players came out in the thousands to voice their support of the boycott.

Reddit was not the only part of the community up in arms about Warlock tuning issues. Popular Destiny 2 content creator Teawrex voiced his own concerns about the continued Warlock nerfs to Bungie via Twitter.

“I’d really like it if you’d stop nerfing Warlocks to states where they really don’t feel nearly as fun to play compared to their Titan/Hunter counterparts,” the creator said. He also agreed with the community’s feelings expressed on Reddit: “In PvE it feels I almost always need Well for high-end content.”

This is far from the first time Bungie has faced criticism over subclass balancing, but the overwhelming outcry from the community shows how important this issue is to many players. The developer has not addressed these concerns at the time of writing, but we will make sure to keep you updated on any new developments.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:16

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…