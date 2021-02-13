Destiny 2 Warlocks boycott Well of Radiance over OP abilities

Destiny 2 players have come out in droves to criticize Bungie’s balancing of Warlocks, and have promised to boycott the Well of Radiance subclass until the developer addresses their concerns.

Finding a favorite subclass among the dozens of different options is a core part of the Destiny 2 experience. Many players have one or two subclasses that they dedicate their time to mastering and spend hundreds of hours min-maxing to unlock their full potential.

With each of the twelve subclasses sporting their own set of unique abilities, Bungie has their hands full when it comes to balancing all of these choices and spends significant time tuning each set of abilities based on player feedback.

Despite their efforts to keep each subclass viable while avoiding power creep, Bungie’s balancing choices are often a pain point for players, regardless of their favorite subclass. After several nerfs to various Warlock subclasses, players have taken to Reddit in the thousands to voice their frustrations.

The now-viral Reddit post began with a call to action for Warlock players. “I am calling on all Warlocks to run Nova Warp / Void Walker until we get a meaningful TWAB about Warlock or class tuning,” it reads. The post also voiced concerns about the balancing of Warlocks in recent patches.

They pointed out how having a Warlock using Well of Radiance is practically a requirement for completing any high-level PVE content. Some examples of the Well requirement included flawless Raid and Dungeons runs, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and two-manning Dungeons (completing a three-man activity with only two players).

“First Nova Warp and now Shadebinder,” User elpezmuerto complained, referring to other Warlock subclass nerfs the community did not approve of. The post has gathered over 14k upvotes at the time of writing, and other players came out in the thousands to voice their support of the boycott.

I say this because it's happened so many times now (Nova Warp, Stormcaller, Shadebinder), but @Bungie I'd really like it if you'd stop nerfing Warlock's to states where they really don't feel nearly as fun to play compared to their Titan/Hunter counterparts. — Sam (Teawrex) (@TheTeawrex) February 12, 2021

Reddit was not the only part of the community up in arms about Warlock tuning issues. Popular Destiny 2 content creator Teawrex voiced his own concerns about the continued Warlock nerfs to Bungie via Twitter.

“I’d really like it if you’d stop nerfing Warlocks to states where they really don’t feel nearly as fun to play compared to their Titan/Hunter counterparts,” the creator said. He also agreed with the community’s feelings expressed on Reddit: “In PvE it feels I almost always need Well for high-end content.”

This is far from the first time Bungie has faced criticism over subclass balancing, but the overwhelming outcry from the community shows how important this issue is to many players. The developer has not addressed these concerns at the time of writing, but we will make sure to keep you updated on any new developments.