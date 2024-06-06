Overlooked Warlock Super is meta in Destiny 2 The Final Shape after huge damage buff

Since Strand was released alongside Lightfall, Needlestorm has dominated as the best Warlock Super for raw damage. However, a huge buff to a classic Destiny 2 Super has made Void meta again in The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape saw a huge range of buffs and nerfs, completely changing the landscape of what PvE Weapons and PvP Weapons are meta. However, it wasn’t just guns that were affected, with many abilities getting adjusted too.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of these balance changes is Nova Bomb, which is now the most powerful Warlock Super for raw damage. More specifically, it’s the Cataclysm variant of Nova Bomb that is now meta.

Here’s a comparison of the pre and post-patch damage of Nova Bomb Cataclysm against Phry’zhia the Insatiable, with these values tested at the power cap, and not including the benefits of Void Surge. If Void Surge is active, be sure to add an additional 25% to these damage numbers:

Season of the Wish: 295,000

The Final Shape: 370,000 (+23%)

(+23%) The Final Shape w/Suppression: 481,000

The Final Shape w/Suppression + Expanding Abyss artifact mod: 570,000

Bungie Expanding Abyss increases all Void damage dealt to weakened or suppressed targets.

It’s clear that the Expanding Abyss artifact mod is a great option for Guardians using Void. When active, it increases all Void damage to weakened targets, including both abilities and weapons. Keep in mind, Void Warlocks can suppress targets by simply throwing a Suppressor Grenade, making the debuff extremely accessible.

Open up the fight by throwing a Suppressor Grenade, and following up with a boosted Nova Bomb Cataclysm. Finally, unload a suitable Void Heavy Weapon, and you’ll easily pass 1,000,000 damage on just about any boss phase.

Though not quite as impactful, Nova Bomb Vortex has also benefitted from these buffs, dealing comparable total damage. However, this damage is dealt over ten seconds making it less effective against bosses, but great for creating a danger zone where combatants won’t last long.

After the hefty nerf to Well of Radiance, a lot of Warlock mains are still searching for the new best Super to use with their meta build. Though Needlestorm is still a strong option, and Chaos Reach is viable, Nova Bomb stands out as the best DPS option in The Final Shape.

