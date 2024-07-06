Destiny 2 players blast Hunter for “making Trials miserable”

Destiny 2 players have called on Bungie to reevaluate the strength of Hunters’ Storm’s Edge Super and Prismatic subclass in Crucible and wider PvP activities.

Twilight Arsenal, Song of Flame, and Storm’s Edge arrived with The Final Shape, granting a third Super option for Void Titans, Solar Warlocks, and Arc Hunters respectively.

All three have been received positively, but the latter has come under fire for being too potent. The rub, on this occasion, is that Storm’s Edge, owing to its mobility and ability to instant-kill Guardians, has been too tough to counter.

“This is the stupidest Super they have ever made and I do not understand how in the same breath they will just nerf 13 items on Warlock to make Hunters an even more forgiving class. I’m over it,” came one irate comment on a Reddit thread questioning Storm’s Edge power.

“Surely Bungie saw this happening in the first few weeks of the Season and in Trials,” came another, adding “Why wait until Iron Banner to address? I don’t think my controller can hold up for much longer.”

While it didn’t single out Storm’s Edge specifically, Bungie acknowledged on Twitter/X that it had received feedback on Prismatic Hunter – which has access to the Super – but had no “exacts on tuning just yet.”

Destiny 2’s premier PvP activity Trials of Osiris, has been singled out by some as particularly problematic thanks to Hunters’ strong overall kit.

“It’s making Trials so miserable that my tolerance is about one card worth of games. Last week was so horrible that I gave up after less than 10 games. Three stacks of Prismatic Hunters spamming Decoy, Smoke, Swarm,” one player lamented.

“I play nothing but Hunter. Normally I defend our shenanigans, but I absolutely can’t stand Prismatic Hunter,” another admitted, adding, “I’m talking PvP here, but whose bright idea was it to give them literally three lane-blocking abilities?”

The discourse around Hunters follows hot off the heels of Warlock nerfs, specifically to rein in the potency of Speaker’s Sight. It remains to be seen how Bungie will address these complaints, but expect to hear more in a future This Week in Destiny address.