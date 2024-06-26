Destiny 2 Warlock mains stunned after discovering major reputation bug

The release of The Final Shape has generally been very positive for Destiny 2, but some issues still need addressing, with Warlock players being left behind in Ritual Playlist activities due to a major bug.

As covered by the YouTube channel Cheese Forever, Warlocks are receiving considerably less reputation for farming GM Nightfalls when compared to Hunters and Titans. Though he didn’t test this in lower-difficulty versions of Vanguard activities, the same bug applies there too.

The problem is worsened by the fact that players are receiving higher rewards for farming GM Nightfall Strikes this week. Bungie has yet to acknowledge the problem, despite it being present since The Final Shape’s launch on June 4.

This has led to many in the community being unaware of the issue, left wondering why they are lagging behind their friends who play other classes. A highly upvoted post on Reddit highlighted the concern as a PSA, with many astounded that it has yet to be addressed.

Many in the community shared their own anecdotes of being held back by the bug. One said, “My boyfriend is a Hunter, and I’m a Warlock. We only play together atm, and this dude has reset multiple times. I was legit confused why I was so far behind.”

Another Guardian added, “Dude! I knew something was up! Last week, my homie was getting 1k of Gambit XP and me and my other friend were only getting 500ish XP per match! I knew it!”

Others think the issue may have been going on even longer, as one comment theorized, “So what really disturbs me about this issue is that a quick Google search about this issue reveals a heavily down-voted post on this Sub about 2 months ago stating they found evidence of the same thing, thus nobody ever really saw it.”

Bungie’s relative silence on this important issue is unusual, as communication has generally been much improved since the release of Into the Light. With this issue hindering an entire subclass, it needs to be addressed soon to restore parity before Episode 2.