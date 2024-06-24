Destiny 2 players demand Tormentor rework to solve Prismastic frustration

The Final Shape expansion has been nothing short of a revelation for Destiny 2, with many praising its contribution in all areas of the game. That said, players do still want to see some changes, and Tormentor’s are attracting a lot of attention.

Many of the complaints center on how Tormentors interact with the new Prismatic subclass, which itself is designed to be the ultimate culmination of a Guardian’s Light and Darkness powers. If they are able to hit, Tormentors can Suppress players, even when they enter a Transcendent state.

A Reddit user commented on the issue, stating their belief that this undermines the entire concept behind Prismatic.

Article continues after ad

The problem is made much worse by the frequency with which Tormentors use the suppressive slam, particularly after their shoulders have been popped.

Others took the opportunity to aim further criticism at the enemy type. One said, “Tormentors, in general, need another look. I know they’re called ‘Tormentors,’ but their constant suppression, absurd mobility, and STUPID AS F**K MASSIVE HEALTH POOL are just annoying.

Article continues after ad

“I still remember in the Lightfall campaign fighting a single Tormentor and having to dump all of my full stock of heavy ammo (Hothead with Explosive Light), all of my special ammo (Witherhoard), all of my abilities, and still having to spend another 5-10 minutes whittling down its health with an auto rifle.”

Article continues after ad

Another shared their belief that this is part of a wider problem for the game, saying, “Suppression, Stasis slow/freeze, suspend, tinnitus, cabal slow missiles, and hive wizard farts are all annoying as hell.

I’ve always thought that there should be different forms of resistance to each of them, and with the abundance of different armor forms, now would be a great time for Bungie to implement something like that.”

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed plans for a Tormentor rework or changes for any of the other Dread enemies. How long that will last if community sentiment continues is also unclear, though the developer has built up a certain amount of goodwill following The Final Shape‘s launch.

Article continues after ad