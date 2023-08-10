Destiny 2 Season 22 early patch notes: Bungie reveals first Exotic tweaks & ability changes

Destiny 2 developers at Bungie have locked in the first batch of changes set to shake things up in the Season 22 update. From major Exotic gear tweaks to key ability changes for all classes, here’s an early rundown on what we can expect in the final patch notes.

Destiny 2 is well underway with Season of the Deep. As such developers Bungie are looking to change up the game’s balancing come Season 22. This mainly comes in the form of both Exotic armor tweaking and ability tuning, ensuring the strengthening of previously weak exotics.

Article continues after ad

These changes follow the tune-up Bungie did at the start of Season 21. Now even more exotics are receiving balance changes to bring them in line with the more powerful Guardians we see today. This is what we know about the Season 22 patch notes thus far thanks to the first developer blog post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Early Destiny 2 Season 22 patch notes

Hunter

Knucklehead Radar

The functionality of the Foetracer Exotic helmet has been completely removed from that Exotic and added to Knucklehead Radar, on top of its existing benefits.

Foetracer

We took some cues from the popular Monochromatic Maestro artifact perk for this one. When you deal damage with one of your abilities, you gain a damage bonus with weapons that have damage types matching your subclass damage type. Additionally, when you defeat an enemy you’ve damaged with one of your abilities (either with another ability or with a weapon with a damage type matching your subclass type), you will spawn one of the collectible objects associated with your subclass, such as Ionic Traces or Firesprites.

Lucky Raspberry

This Exotic was a little too unreliable in its current form, so we’ve taken a crack at streamlining its energy gains, while leaving some of its benefits intact. The Exotic still expands the chaining capabilities of Arc Bolt grenades. But now instead of basing the grenade energy gains on those chains, each time you damage an enemy with the lightning strikes from the jolted condition—as well as each time you pick up an ionic trace—you gain additional grenade energy. We’ve also given this grenade the intrinsic ability to stun Overload Champions. Now you don’t have to jolt them and then trigger the jolt lightning strikes just to stun them, making these grenades a more reliable tool against Overload Champions.

Renewal Grasps

We’ve undone the previous nerf to Duskfield grenade cooldowns when using this Exotic.

Titan

Icefall Mantle, Doomfang Pauldrons, Path of the Burning Steps

Season 21 included some changes to Eternal Warrior and the Path of the Burning Steps. We added an escalating damage bonus to Arc and Solar weapons, respectively, when you get kills with those damage types. We liked that this gave players another way to get surge-like bonuses, but the Eternal Warrior seemed to to have the most reliable way to get up to the Tier 4 damage bonus. We’ve made some further changes to these perks to make them a little more reliable, while also expanding the functionality to two other Exotics.

Icefall Mantle

Grants an escalating bonus to Stasis weapon damage when getting rapid Stasis kills. When you activate your class ability, you immediately gain the highest tier bonus.

Doom Fang Pauldrons

Grants an escalating bonus to Void weapon damage when getting rapid Void kills. When you get a Void melee kill, you immediately gain the highest tier bonus.

Path of the Burning Steps

Getting a Solar Grenade kill now grants the highest tier Solar weapon damage bonus.

Eternal Warrior

Since the exotic only grants its highest tier damage bonus automatically when your Super ends (which is a rarer occurrence), the duration of the Arc weapon damage bonus when your Fist of Havoc Super ends has been extended to 30 seconds (up from 10 seconds in Season 21).

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

This Exotic got a complete mechanical rework and now ties into the Armor Charge system, increasing its versatility and making it more useful in scenarios where you might not be taking a lot of melee damage. With the new perk (which completely replaces the old), when melee hits give you an Armor Charge, you take reduced melee damage while you have that Armor Charge. Taking melee damage causes you to emit a burst of damaging Arc energy that jolts targets, consuming your Armor Charge and dealing more damage based on the number of stacks consumed. (Note that the damage dealt by the burst of Arc energy should be comparable to its current damage for 0-3 stacks of Armor Charge.)

Hallowfire Heart

This Exotic often stands in the shadow of the more ubiquitous Heart of Inmost Light. To remedy that, we’ve removed its base energy to Solar abilities and replaced it with a perk that will let you build more into Sunspots. We think you’ll be seeing many more Sunspots on the battlefield as a result. As for the perk that greatly increases your ability regen rate when your Super is fully charged, we left that as-is.

Warlock

Astrocyte Verse

We’ve added two more pieces of functionality to this Exotic. Enemies near you when you Blink become volatile. Additionally, when you’re using the Nova Warp Super, the Dark Blink ability no longer consumes Super energy.

Geomag Stabilizers

Geomag Stabilizers: While we’ve often heard calls to restore the perk that let you top off your Super energy by sprinting, the legacy of that incentive still creates some pretty silly play patterns. Instead, we wanted to give players a way to get more Super energy, no matter how charged their Super is. Now picking up an ionic trace while wearing this Exotic will grant Guardians additional Super energy.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Leaning into the “orbital weapons platform” fantasy, we wanted to help players have a way to stay aloft longer (especially in target-rich PvE environments). Typically, reloading was the main cause for a float to end. This Exotic now automatically reloads Solar weapons (including the weapon you are holding) from reserves each time you get a kill while aiming down sights. Try this one out with Xenophage!

Winter’s Guile

Due to the nature of the Stasis warlock’s melee ability, this Exotic was previously a disappointing choice for that subclass. We’ve added a new perk to this one, specifically for when you are playing your Stasis subclass. Now combatants encased by your Penumbral Blast melee will automatically shatter after a short delay.

Alongside the exotic gear updates, several abilities are also receiving tuning. In particular, Titan’s barricades are receiving nerfs in PvP, and Strand is receiving a bunch of changes.

Article continues after ad

Strand

Suspend

Reduced base Suspend duration vs. non-Champion PvE combatants from 8 seconds to 5 seconds.

Thread of Continuity now extends this duration to 7 seconds, down from 12 seconds.

Reduced base Suspend duration vs. Champion combatants from 8 seconds to 3 seconds (4 seconds with Thread of Continuity).

Increased snap damage dealt to Suspended boss combatants by 67%.

Threadlings

Increased Threadling damage vs. PvE combatants by 30%.

Tangles

Reduced Tangle creation cooldown time from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

Sever

PvE combatants affected by Sever now have their outgoing damage reduced by 40% vs. 30%.

Thread of Mind

Reduced class energy gain, based on the tier of the defeated target: Minor combatants reduced from 15% to 10%. Major combatants and players reduced from 25% to 15%. Bosses, Champions, and minibosses reduced from 50% to 25%.



Thread of Generation

Reduced the overall energy gain per damage event against PvE enemies by about 20%.

Rebalanced the energy gain multiplier across primary weapon archetypes. We wanted to bring the energy gains for dealing damage with precision weapons and fully automatic weapons closer together.

Overall, we’ve reduced the efficiency of fully automatic primary weapons and increased the efficiency of precision primary weapons to compensate.

Silkstrike

Increased Silkstrike damage resistance from 40% to 45%.

Reduced suppression time between Silkstrike super air attacks.

Reduced vertical lift provided by Silkstrike heavy air attack to reduce instances of missing the primary target.

Threaded Specter

Increased Threaded Specter lifetime from 10 to 12 seconds.

Increased Threaded Specter health vs. PvE combatants.

Threaded Specter now takes longer to detect nearby PvE combatants at the beginning of its lifetime.

PvE combatants now more consistently focus on Threaded Specter instead of the Hunter.

Allied players no longer have reticle magnetism toward Threaded Specter.

The Wanderer

Destroying a Tangle now creates a delayed Suspending detonation.

Increased Suspend detonation radius from 6 to 7 meters against PvE combatants.

Increased thrown Wanderer Tangle detonation damage to match standard Tangle detonations.

Grapple

Grapple melee always takes priority while active, regardless of whether or not a target is within range.

Minor Thread Adjustments

Thread of Propagation Now grants +10 Strength.

Thread of Continuity No longer grants +10 Strength.

Thread of Wisdom No longer requires a precision kill to activate.

Thread of Isolation Reduced the number of precision hits required to activate by an average of about 30% (varies by weapon archetype).

Thread of Rebirth The number of created Threadlings now increases based on the tier of the defeated target: Minor combatants: 1. Elite combatants or players: 2. Boss, Champion, or miniboss combatants: 3.



Titan

Barricades

Towering Barricade Base cooldown increased from 48 seconds to 70 seconds.

All Barricades Maximum health reduced from 600 to 500. Damage resistance vs. PVE combatants increased to compensate.



Thundercrash

Increased base cooldown time from 500 seconds to 556 seconds, matching the majority of our roaming Super roster.

Knockout