Destiny 2 power cap not increasing for the first time ever with Season of the Deep

For the first time since seasonal power increases were implemented in Destiny 2, Bungie has announced the upcoming Season of the Deep won’t be pushing Guardians to new levels upon its arrival.

When it comes to the power fantasy in Bungie’s immensely popular Destiny 2, nothing quite compares to, well, your literal power. With each new major expansion and seasonal update in between, players have come to expect an increase in their Power level.

As challenges ramp up the difficulty and more endgame activities are introduced, reaching a higher Power-tier is one of the game’s fundamental tasks. Almost everything you do leads to some form of increase, be it a minor gear upgrade or a major Pinnacle boost.

However, for the first time since swapping over to the seasonal model in Destiny 2, Bungie is changing its approach. With Season of the Deep just around the corner, Guardians would be wise to keep expectations in check as devs have confirmed there will be no Power increase in the next chapter.

Bungie Destiny 2 players already at the Power cap, won’t have any new levels to strive for in Season of the Deep.

Power levels won’t be rising in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep

The current Power cap, as implemented with the launch of Lightfall, will remain unchanged in Destiny 2’s next major season, Bungie announced in its May 4 TWAB blog.

“For the first time, we will not be increasing the power bands in Destiny 2 in Season 21,” devs revealed. Thus, existing milestones will continue on over the course of Season of Deep, meaning players currently at the peak of their Power, will remain stagnant until roughly September, when the season should conclude.

As a result, the following power bands will remain intact throughout Season 21:

Power Floor (1600)

Soft Cap (1750)

Powerful Cap (1800)

Pinnacle Cap (1810)

In light of this unprecedented change, Bungie is looking to accommodate with a pivot away from many Pinnacle Legendary drops. As they won’t be quite as essential moving forward, devs are “changing the rewards for the basic ‘complete activities’ challenges to a focusable Powerful Exotic engram.

“This gives most players three to nine free, achievable, and deterministic weekly Exotic engrams, ready for focusing. But yes, you will be losing some pinnacle drops, so reaching the Pinnacle Cap will be a bit slower for everyone. We are hoping the need for less pinnacle drops continues in future Seasons, but we will be looking at feedback and analytics, and are ready to adjust as necessary.”

Time will only tell if this change works out for the better in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. But rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest as the new content drop comes into focus.