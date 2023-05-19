Every Artifact Mod coming in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep

A new season in Destiny 2 means a brand new artifact, so here are all the mods on the new artifact arriving in Season of the Deep.

Seasonal artifacts in Destiny 2 provide players with exceptional power and gameplay variance throughout the season. Offering mods to players, these can shape the way a guardian plays, while opening up new build crafting opportunities in the process.

Season of the Deep’s artifact will be no different, containing plenty of mods for Guardians to get their hands on. Want to know what’s coming next season? We’ve got you covered.

Bungie Season of the Deep aka Season 21 will see Guardians traverse under the waters of Titan.

Season of the Deep’s artifact

The artifact for Season of the Deep has been revealed as the NPA Repulsor Regulator. Whilst we don’t know much about this item lore-wise, it’s likely we’ll receive it early on in the season as a tool to progress the story forward.

Artifact refund changes

Season of the Deep is also bringing a new change coming to artifact mods. Previously, in order to refund a mod from your artifact you’d need to completely reset all your mods. Now in Season of the Deep, you’ll be able to refund artifact mods individually, allowing you to be more flexible whilst you’re out on patrol.

Season of the Deep Artifact Mods

First Column

Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle : Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

: Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Hand Cannon : Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

: Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Scout Rifle : Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

: Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Trace Rifle : Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Glaive: Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Second Column

Authorized Mods: Arc : The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.

: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Void : The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted.

: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Strand : The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted.

: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Melee : The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted.

: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon: Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.

Third Column

Improved Unraveling : Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.

: Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target. Deeper Origins : Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits.

: Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits. Unto the Breach : Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped.

: Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped. Electric Armor : Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped.

: Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort: Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.

Fourth Column

Strand Soldier : Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory : Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach : Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.

: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge : Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.

: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up: Gain damage resistance while amplified.

Fifth Column