Every Artifact Mod coming in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep
A new season in Destiny 2 means a brand new artifact, so here are all the mods on the new artifact arriving in Season of the Deep.
Seasonal artifacts in Destiny 2 provide players with exceptional power and gameplay variance throughout the season. Offering mods to players, these can shape the way a guardian plays, while opening up new build crafting opportunities in the process.
Season of the Deep’s artifact will be no different, containing plenty of mods for Guardians to get their hands on. Want to know what’s coming next season? We’ve got you covered.
Season of the Deep’s artifact
The artifact for Season of the Deep has been revealed as the NPA Repulsor Regulator. Whilst we don’t know much about this item lore-wise, it’s likely we’ll receive it early on in the season as a tool to progress the story forward.
Artifact refund changes
Season of the Deep is also bringing a new change coming to artifact mods. Previously, in order to refund a mod from your artifact you’d need to completely reset all your mods. Now in Season of the Deep, you’ll be able to refund artifact mods individually, allowing you to be more flexible whilst you’re out on patrol.
Season of the Deep Artifact Mods
First Column
- Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle: Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
- Unstoppable Hand Cannon: Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
- Overload Scout Rifle: Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
- Overload Trace Rifle: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
- Unstoppable Glaive: Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
Second Column
- Authorized Mods: Arc: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.
- Authorized Mods: Void: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted.
- Authorized Mods: Strand: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted.
- Authorized Mods: Melee: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted.
- Technicolor Siphon: Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.
Third Column
- Improved Unraveling: Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.
- Deeper Origins: Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits.
- Unto the Breach: Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped.
- Electric Armor: Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped.
- Thunderous Retort: Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.
Fourth Column
- Strand Soldier: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.
- Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.
- Protective Breach: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.
- Counter Charge: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.
- Amped Up: Gain damage resistance while amplified.
Fifth Column
- Conductive Cosmic Needle: Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities.
- Shock and Awe: Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets.
- Supernova: Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse.
- Squad Goals:
- Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped.
- Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped.
- Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.
- Lightning Strikes Twice: After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.