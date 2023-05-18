All weapon buffs and nerfs coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 devs at Bungie have announced some major weapon tuning changes coming to the game with Season of the Deep. So here’s a full rundown on all the changes arriving next season.

Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 is looking to shake up the game by adding in several tuning changes to supers, exotic armor, and now finally, legendary and exotic weapons. Bungie has announced in a recent blog post that certain weapon archetypes will be receiving tuning in one way or another, with an extensive list of exotics being shifted around.

Want to know what weapons are changing in the next season? We’ve got you covered.

Weapon Archetype tuning in Season of the Deep

First up, a number of key weapon archetypes are being tweaked on the whole in Season of the Deep. Meaning there’s a fair change some of your favorite weapons may be impacted.

Bows

Tyranny of Heaven’s stats were always weirdly low, and we were touching these weapons anyway so opted to update its stats while we were in there.

Submachine Guns

Reduced base damage from 15 to 14.

Increased precision hit multiplier from 1.45 to 1.5 (crit damage goes from 21.8 to 21).

The Immortal (SMG)

Reduced base range value by 10.

Sniper Rifles

Increased PvE damage by 10%.

Exotic Weapon tuning in Season of the Deep

Next we know a handful of specific Exotics are being buffed rather significantly to shakeup the meta in Season of the Deep. Here’s what Guardians can expect.

Eyes of Tomorrow

Killing 4 targets with a missile volley will refund one ammo.

Graviton Lance

Increased RPM from 257 to 300 (reduced burst delay by 20%, now matches Revision Zero’s Hakke Heavy Rounds rate of fire).

Rebalanced damage per shot.

Increased first shot damage from: Body: 9.5 to 19. Crit: 15.7 to 31.4.

Decreased second shot damage from: Body: 35.6 to 25.6. Crit: 58.7 to 42.3.



Jade Rabbit

Added buff text to show when Fate of All Fools increased body shot damage is active.

Quickly hitting 3 critical hits now refunds 3 shots instead of 1.

The Manticore

Increased the catalyst’s damage resistance from tier 3 to tier 4.

Increased movement speed during hang time.

Activating the catalyst perk (through an airborne kill or sustained damage following an airborne kill) now partially refills the magazine.

Lumina

Increased Noble Rounds cap from 5 to 6.

Heartshadow

Damage increase now activates quicker while invisible, after 0.25s instead of 1s.

Heartshadow now weakens upon dealing any damage while the damage increase is active.

Worldline Zero

The sprinting Heavy attack can now be chained into itself once.

Sword guard energy cost from each sprinting heavy attack reduced from 100% to 50%.

Increased damage from an individual sprinting heavy attack by 8.3%.

Sweet Business

Now fires explosive rounds every 20 shots (fewer shots while fully spun up).

Legend of Acrius

Increased total ammo from 12 to 16.

Increased maximum projectile distance from 9m to 12m.

Tommy’s Matchbook

Catalyst updated: While overheated, sustained fire scorches your target. Every 5 shots applies 14+7 (with the Embers of Ashes Fragment) scorch stacks.

No Time to Explain

Updated drone to work with anti-barrier (will break Barrier Champion shields and over penetrate combatant shields).

Updated drone to work with Feeding Frenzy (from the NTTE catalyst).

This also resolved an issue where the feedback for Feeding Frenzy would always play when the player spawned and then never again.

Skyburner’s Oath

Increased scorch stacks from 3 to 5 and 5 to 10 with the Embers of Ashes Fragment.

Salvation’s Grip

Reworked to have two firing modes. Charged shot creates a pattern of Stasis crystals (where the number of crystals is no longer dependent on charge time). Uncharged shot is a normal Grenade Launcher shot, which does more damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

Added a new perk that reloads the magazine from reserves when you quickly shatter at least 3 crystals with the uncharged shot.

Bad Juju

Fixed an issue that was causing the weapon to recoil like an Auto Rifle, making it harder to control. The recoil pattern will now be similar to other Pulse Rifles.

Fighting Lion

Fixed an issue that was causing this weapon to do more damage than intended to red-bar combatants.

Thunderlord

Fixed an issue resulting in hits against a Divinity bubble counting as two crits instead of one.

Winterbite

The impact damage has been removed and redistributed to the detonation damage.

The self-damage scaling has been tuned to account for the increased damage of the detonation.

Perk Tuning in Season of the Deep

Last but not least, some key weapon perk tuning is also on the way to Destiny 2 with the Season of the Deep update.

Fragile Focus

Bonus lasts until shield pop, returns when shield regenerates to 100%.

Thresh, Demolitionist, and Pugilist

Grants increased energy to Glaive projectile kills (same as Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, and Sniper Rifles).

Reconstruction

Has been simplified under-the-hood so that we can place the perk on more weapons without exceeding perk budgets.

This results in a slight change to the timing of the perk where the initial timer and the cooldown timer between reloads have been unified. Base perk: 4 seconds. Enhanced perk: 3.5 seconds.



Shoot to Loot