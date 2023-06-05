Destiny 2 fans hope seasonal Power level grind never returns

Destiny 2 players don’t want the Power level grind to return, believing that farming Pinnacle activities is outdated.

Power level is an important mechanic in Destiny 2 as it determines how much damage you deal and how survivable you are across various difficult of content.

Traditionally, at the start of every season, the Power level cap increases, meaning players are forced to farm Pinnacle activities like Crucible, Gambit, Nightfalls, and Raids to take on high-level content.

However, Season of the Deep saw this change as Season 21 became the first in a long while not to raise the Power level cap. This has been well received and now Destiny 2’s community appears to be over the old progression model.

Destiny 2 players don’t want to see Power level grind again

Power level has been a hot topic lately with Destiny 2 opening up content more and more, making a player’s Power level not as essential as it once was. The community, it appears, seems to be responding positively to these changes.

A fan posted: “Now that the dust has settled on the season a little bit, I’m super happy not to have another pinnacle power grind.”

Elaborating further, the thread reads: “That mechanic is just so outdated. Destiny has a lot of great horizontal progression systems in place. It’s really nice not having to worry about an archaic vertical. Hope it gets removed in The Final Shape!”

This stance proved popular with another player responding: “The removal of the power increase this season only serves to highlight how stupid the grind is. It’s complete rng whether or not you get the cap because one slot refuses to drop.”

Another fan admitted to being won over by the new approach: “I must admit I was against it at launch of Season 21. It felt like there is nothing to do anymore once they get rid of Pinnacle leveling, but I must say it really is the better option since Artifact leveling is still a thing.”

Not everyone thought the new system was perfect though: “As someone who didn’t complete the Pinnacle grind last season, it has been a pain in the ass to level up this season because a lot of the easy solo pinnacle drops just aren’t around anymore.”

Bungie has stated that it wants to reduce the need for Pinnacle drops in future seasons. Will the game go as far as removing Power level entirely? That remains to be seen, but the developer definitely seems to be considering its options on the system. Hopefully, it finds a new solution that players are happy with and allows them to play what they want, rather than what they are obligated to