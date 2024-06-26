Destiny 2 GM Nightfall Power cap has players “praying” for changes

The return of Grandmaster Nightfalls in The Final Shape has prompted significant discussion among the community, with many unhappy at the Power level required to participate effectively and successfully.

In a post on Reddit, a highly experienced GM Nightfall player bemoaned the current minimum Power level attached to the activity.

Much of the discontent comes from the game’s general direction heading into The Final Shape. The barrier to entry was arguably lower than ever before, with many seeing the current 2020 power cap as Bungie taking several steps in the opposite direction.

The issue has been further complicated by the addition of Prismatic, which has led to some impressively powerful new builds. This does subvert some of the difficulties in reaching an appropriate Power level, but it’s still a steep climb.

Many now feel that the arbitrary restrictions are symbolic of a more archaic time in Destiny’s history. One said, “I’ve been ready for the outright removal of Light levels for years now. They don’t even need to be replaced; just get rid of them. Grinding to raise a number that decides if I can or cannot do an activity is not fun. Especially when I could do that activity a season ago.”

Another added, “To have a grind, you need an incentive. Chasing a new arbitrary number just to be able to play the same activities again that you could play before is not it.”

A third underlined how the beliefs of the game’s most dedicated players may not align with the majority of the community, saying, “I still remember Datto lamenting that with the Power cap not going up, he no longer was raiding with his friends, and, my guy if your friends could only get together to make an arbitrary number go up, then maybe you aren’t as good friends as you think.”

Bungie has not intimated that any Power level changes are on the way, and the system will almost certainly remain the same throughout the three Episodes scheduled for this year.