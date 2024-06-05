Destiny 2 max Power level in The Final Shape: All Power caps

Destiny 2 has introduced a bunch of changes with The Final Shape and here’s everything you need to know about one in particular, the new Power cap.

The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2, bringing a heap of new changes to Bungie’s prolific looter shooter. As per usual, the new expansion introduces a new Power cap for players to reach, as well as new exotics, a new story, a raid, and more.

With the increase in Power, our Guardians become ever stronger, capable of taking on more powerful foes. This will also affect the Power level of content that Bungie releases with each season, with The Final Shape bringing a massive change.

Looking to learn more about the leveling in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape? We’ve got you covered with the soft cap, Powerful cap, and Pinnacle cap.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Power Level Caps

Minimum cap: 1900

Soft cap: 1940

Powerful cap: 1990

Pinnacle cap: 2000

Minimum to soft cap

This is by far the easiest part of grinding out Power Levels in Destiny 2. Any drop in the game will boost your level, so you can simply play the game as you wish and slowly get more powerful over time.

Powerful cap

Once you’ve hit the soft cap, you’ll need to start completing specific activities that award you with powerful gear, as blues and regular world drops will be capped at the maximum potential power level. From here you’ll want to complete activities that can reward you with Powerful and Pinnacle level gear, as these are the only things that can now boost your power.

It’s worth noting that finishing The Final Shape’s campaign on Legend difficulty will get you a set of Power Level 1960 gear, which lets you skip out some of the grind if you go for the challenge.

Pinnacle Cap

This is the most challenging band of Power within Destiny 2. The only way you can upgrade your power from this level onward is through Pinnacle drops. Pinnacles will always drop at two Power Levels higher than your current maximum level. You won’t be able to boost your Power above level 2000, but can artificially boost it with the Seasonal Artifact.

Power Levelling Other Characters

Fortunately, Bungie has introduced a new feature that should assist you in Power Leveling your other characters as well. The new feature will sync whatever your highest character power is with your lowest, meaning the drops you receive on your least Powerful character will be of similar power, giving them a huge boost.