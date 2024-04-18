Bungie rapidly tweaks Destiny 2’s new Onslaught mode to prevent early exits

Destiny 2 has issued a batch of changes and rewards to the brand-new Onslaught mode introduced with Into The Light to discourage players from leaving after wave 20.

Onslaught features a wave-based horde mode in which Guardians must defend an objective against ever-stronger enemies. The regular playlist version of the mode only requires Guardians to complete 10 waves, with a separate mode that lets players go up to 50, with increased rewards on offer.

Guardians have found out that the rewards for the 50-wave version aren’t worth it past wave 20, causing many of them to leave mid-way through the run, ruining the experience for others. However, this should change with Bungie implementing new rewards that should entice players to stick around.

Now Bungie is offering up to two additional weapons to Guardians who stick around until wave 50. One will randomly drop throughout the waves, with an increasing drop chance with each successful wave completion (guaranteed at wave 50), whilst another will also drop once the 50th wave has been completed.

Alongside this, Bungie is increasing the amount of Trophies of Bravery received in the later waves of Onslaught, which can be redeemed at the Hall of Heroes chest for a random weapon.

These changes are targeted to go live in an update in the next week, meaning players should look to stick with their Fireteam very soon.