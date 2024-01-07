Destiny 2 players claim simple change would fix Borealis

Destiny 2 players claimed they’d found a buff to fix Borealis, and demanded that the Exotic Sniper be given Unstoppable, Anti-Barrier, and Overload rounds.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapons are the cornerstones to nearly all successful PvE loadouts, like the Anarchy meta that resulted in players absolutely melting some raid and Dungeon bosses.

The Exotic Sniper, Borealis, has an exotic perk called “The Fundamentals” that allows players to switch between three damage types – Void, Solar, and Arc.

Players have never felt like the gun was needed in any activity, PvE or PvP, and are finally fed up with the weapon’s underpowered state, demanding that Bungie buff it.

Bungie

Destiny 2 players want Borealis PvE buffs

One player proposed a PvE buff for the Exotic Sniper on social media.

“A good way to give Borealis a buff would be to have anti-champ[ion] mods for each element it can swap to,” they said.

The proposed anti-champion mod for each of the damage types was Unstoppable for Solar, Overload for Void, and Anti-Barrier for Arc.

Players responded to the proposal with immediate encouragement.

“I want this,” one player agreed. “Arc would make more sense for overload, but I do like this idea,” another said.

However, other players weren’t so keen on simplifying the champion content and thought that this buff would just make the harder endgame activities boring and Borealis a “mindless” must-pick.

“A good way to buff borealis is to make even more of a de facto mindless pick than Wishender, which was a more mindless pick than Arbalest,” one player said. However, other Destiny 2 fans disagreed entirely, claiming the buff wouldn’t even make the gun OP in solo content, let alone group activities.

“People saying this would be OP act like champs are hard to counter. It would MAYBE have a place in solo content, even then it would not be OP,” they retorted.

Regardless of whether you enjoy using the Borealis or not, be sure to check out our dedicated Destiny 2 page for all the latest news, like Xur updates and more.