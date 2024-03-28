Destiny 2 The Final Shape’s Collectors Edition pays touching tribute to Lance Reddick

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Collector’s Edition has a touching voice line from Lance Reddick, providing a fitting tribute to Zavala’s voice actor.

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Collector’s Edition is full of nostalgic hints and nods celebrating the last 10 years of the franchise. Of course, not all of it is jubilant though. Many will still be mourning the death of Lance Reddick last year, who voiced Vanguard commander Zavala.

For many Guardians, his absence will be dearly felt as the upcoming expansion closes the book on its first saga.

However, The Collector’s Edition has a heartfelt secret that players can discover for themselves. If you are picking up the edition and don’t want to ruin the surprise for yourself, now would be a good time to get out of here.

Article continues after ad

We also came across this when testing the Tower ourselves

If you’ve stuck around, the secret goes like this. If you put the Tower sculpture included in the collection into interactive mode, and you place the Zavalla figure on the front pad you will hear him say: “If we do not meet again know how proud I am of what you’ve done”.

Article continues after ad

I’ve experienced this moment myself in a Collector’s Edition sent to me by Bungie. When you place him on the back of the model too, you also open a compartment that you find a Cayde-6 figure in. However, this moment is being hailed by owners and Destiny 2 players. In a Reddit thread about this, user DemonCipher13 said: “So simple and so sweet, and brought a tear to my eye.”

Article continues after ad

Another commented: “I thought that was a really touching choice of words to include”.

As to whether the words or the fact you find Cayde-6 in the statue through Zavala, are hinting at happenings in the story we will have to see. Keith David is taking over the role going forward, but we will have to see if that is a long-term role, or if Zavala’s story will come to an end in the Final Shape.