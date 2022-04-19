What does KWTD mean in Destiny 2?

KWTD is a popular term used in Destiny 2 forums and Fireteam matchmaking and seems to have become commonplace. If you’re unsure of what it means or entails, then we’ve got the rundown on ‘KWTD’ in Destiny 2.

Bungie’s Destiny 2 has been active for five whole years now and with DLC content planned in Lightfall and The Final Shape, the FPS is all set for another couple of years at least. The community is still very strong and everyone still chips in together to complete Raids and Dungeons.

That being said, the community also uses specific lingo, with some terms being unfamiliar to many. One such abbreviation is ‘KWTD’ which leaves many fans of the game stumped. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on what it means and what purpose it serves.

Advertisement

Contents

KWTD in Destiny 2 meaning

KWTD stands for ‘Know What To Do’ and is a popular phrase used in the pursuit of new teammates or handy partners for a Destiny 2 Raid.

Again, with the Destiny fanbase long since being established, the words roll off the tongue for many as ‘Noob’ and ‘GG’ do for many others. But KWTD could understandably be a puzzling set of letters for newcomers.

Why do Destiny 2 players say KWTD?

“Know What To Do” pertains to a player’s ability and knowledge with regards to group activity in Destiny 2, in particular, Raids, Dungeons, and other activities that are mechanically complex.

For example, if a player wants to run the Deep Stone Crypt Raid as part of the upcoming raid rotations, they might need more experienced hands in the action and perhaps don’t have time to teach a newcomer how to complete each encounter. A wiser head with knowledge of the Raid and how to defeat it could make the experience much quicker and easier for all players.

Advertisement

So, they could head to Bungie’s official forum, or on Reddit, to seek help and ask for a player that knows what they’re doing to help them through the Raid.

Will we ever get matchmaking in endgame content? It’s hard to say, but we do have some thoughts.

If you’re looking for more cool Destiny 2 guides, then we have a whole lot more below:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown | Destiny 2 Xur location today: What is Xur selling?