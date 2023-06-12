Destiny 2 players call for the return of the Tribute Hall: “Remember what they took from us”

Destiny 2 players have called for the Tribute Hall to make a return to the game as Guardians have sorely missed the unique location for its damage-testing and sandbox capabilities.

Bungie’s massively popular looter shooter Destiny 2 has seen leaps in bounds in success since its origin. The title, now in its penultimate expansion, has a large sandbox for players to mess around with including plenty of weapons and armor, exotics, subclasses, and more. Dedicated players are able to carefully craft builds of their choosing, allowing for powerful combos to take down those who oppose them.

The developers have doubled down on this build crafting aspect, allowing players to create nuanced builds that help them differentiate themselves from their peers. One such place where players were able to test out their new builds was the Tribute Hall, a location that was introduced back in Season of Opulence. Here players were able to test their builds out on various dummies placed around the zone which showed damage numbers.

Unfortunately, the Tribute Hall was removed in Season of Arrivals and has not been added to the game since. This has caused many players to call for it to return, as it was the only way players could test potential builds in a fixed environment.

Bungie The Tribute Hall contained each rank of every enemy variant in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 players wish to see Tribute Hall returned in-game

The Tribute Hall hosted a dummy of each enemy type, as well as each enemy rank. This meant players could test damage against bosses, majors, or even regular enemies. Since being removed, there has been no reliable way to accurately test damage in a controlled environment. Many players wish for the Tribute Hall to make a return, despite the location not making any more sense lore-wise.

“I get that the tribute hall doesn’t make sense lore-wise, but we could have gotten an actual replacement.” the post states.

“Remember what they took from us…” another user mourned.

Other players are frustrated at Bungie for making players use Bright Dust to upgrade the Tribute Hall, only to have it pulled away. Bright Dust can be earnt in-game and used to purchase items that would otherwise cost real money.

“Remember how they charged like 12,000 Bright Dust from us to unlock everything, only to delete it later?” a user commented.

The Tribute Hall is still out of the game at the time of writing. But with the return of the Leviathan in Season of the Haunted, there may be a possibility Bungie factors in the Tribute Hall’s reappearance in the lore. Until that time, however, Guardians may have to make do by shooting some floaty circles.