Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021 event leaked: start date, new Exotics, sparrow - Dexerto

The Guardian Games appear all set to return in 2021 as new Destiny 2 leaks have unveiled the second iteration of the competitive event.

Having first appeared in 2020’s Season of the Worthy, the Guardian Games saw all three classes in head-to-head competition. Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks all battled to prove who was the mightiest at the time.

Guardians finally get the opportunity to strike back in 2021 as the event is returning in full force. From brand new loot to acquire and unique weekly changes, there’s a lot more to keep on top of this time around.

We’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on how the 2021 Guardian Games will unfold.

Guardian Games event changes 2021

While the previous year saw Titans coming out on top at the end of the event, things will be a little different this time around. Alongside one clear-cut winner at the end, Guardians will have an opportunity to cement themselves in first place with each passing week.

Throughout the 2021 event, the ‘head of the class’ will be reset on a weekly basis. Even if Titans secure the top spot again in week one, the second week could be a completely different story. Whoever reigns supreme is granted a golden aura that lasts throughout the next week. For the final winners, a trophy will once again be displayed in the Tower until 2022’s event.

How the Guardian Games event works in 2021

After speaking with Eva Levante, all players will be able to earn progress for their chosen class. Equipping the Guardian Games class item allows you to pick up laurels in PVP modes and contribute towards the overall score.

Whichever side accumulates the most medals throughout each week will be recognized as the top dogs moving forward. While the individual wins are vital, there’s more of an incentive waiting for the best competitors. Exotic items are up for grabs this year along with new ghosts, sparrows, and more.

New Guardian Games loot

As with just about every event, players around the world are always most excited by the new loot. So what’s on offer this time around? The ‘spoils of victory’ look more rewarding than ever.

Taking the spotlight is the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun. This classic weapon is returning from last year’s event with the catalyst also available.

Next up, all three classes are set to receive a new Legendary class item. On top of that, there’s an Exotic sparrow, a tennis ball-looking Ghost, and complete armor sets for everyone to enjoy.

When is the 2021 Guardian Games event in Destiny 2?

While Bungie is yet to officially lift the lid on the new Guardian Games, early leaks have already revealed the dates.

From April 20 to May 9, Guardians will be in head to head competition. That gives you just under three weeks to give your class the best shot at year-round glory.