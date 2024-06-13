Destiny 2 The Final Shape hits franchise high on Metacritic

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape has truly been a triumph for the series, earning it the number-one spot on Metacritic’s top games of 2024.

The Final Shape has been nothing but an absolute success for Destiny 2. Coming in at a pivotal moment, the final chapter of the Light and Dark Saga needed to be an absolute banger for the community to be appeased.

Fortunately, Bungie came out swinging on all fronts, delivering a fantastic campaign with a darker story, new exotics, and the Prismatic subclass. The player base fell in love with the new content, with praise being echoed all throughout social media.

The Final Shape has bagged another win for Bungie, as it’s currently rated as Metacritic and Opencritic’s top game of the year for 2024, truly cementing the expansion as the best the franchise has ever seen.

At a Metacritic score of 93, the expansion has beaten out other heavy hitters such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8, and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

And while the score is subject to change depending on reviews from other critics, it’s clear that The Final Shape has dug its way into players’ hearts, truly captivating them and reminding them what peak Destiny 2 is like.

Alongside this, as an expansion, it’s unlikely that Destiny 2 players have discovered everything that Bungie has on offer. The game usually houses plenty of secret quests and other content that players need to unlock or the devs need to release, meaning we haven’t quite seen all of The Final Shape just yet.

Regardless this is still a fantastic sign for Destiny 2 fans everywhere, with Bungie proving they’re able to give the players what they want while pulling out all the stops.

With The Final Shape being the end of the Light and Dark saga, we’re yet to know where Destiny goes next, but if the expansion is anything to go by, the future is looking bright.

