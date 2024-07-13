The Pathfinder system has proved divisive among the Destiny 2 player base, with some in the community believing the system needs a serious overhaul.

One suggestion for how Bungie might do this has received universal praise online, and many have called for it to be implemented immediately.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared how they believed that Pathfinder could be improved if the reward at the end was a roll on the Exotic class item rather than the Ergo Sum sword.

Article continues after ad

This suggestion makes a lot of sense, as players would still be able to farm Ergo Sum by completing Overthrow daily. It would also give players a chance to farm the Exotic class item without having to regularly team up with a friend.

The Dual Destiny mission has courted controversy among the community, with many lamenting the need to complete it in a team of two. Responses below the original post were united in their positivity, with many desperate for Bungie to waste no time implementing the player-suggested change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One said, “Actually the best suggestion I have seen on this topic. Sorry if others have already recommended in comments before, but this would be welcome.”

Another added, “I concur, we have multiple ways of earning Ergo Sums till they are coming out our a*s, but only one miserable way and one less miserable way to get our class items… Bungie, please make this happen…”

The only possible caveat that some put forward is that this doesn’t address the perceived issue with the amount of RNG involved in farming both Ergo Sum and the class item. One said, “The Class item’s problems won’t be fixed by more slot machine pulls. The abysmal RNG of 64 combinations creates inventory bloat and material sinks.

Article continues after ad

“It’s gotta change. Aeon style and mod knockout. The Pathfinder WOULD serve as a great avenue for unlocking these, though. As opposed to random chests.”

Article continues after ad

Whatever Bungie does end up deciding to do, there are a lot of players out there who haven’t even managed to secure the Exotic class item, let alone a God roll.