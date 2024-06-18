Destiny 2’s newest co-op mission has player base divided on callouts

Dual Destiny is the newest two-man co-op mission to be introduced into Destiny 2, and one of the encounters has the player base divided on how callouts are meant to be used.

Most of Destiny 2’s content doesn’t require much communication, you can simply hop in and mess around. That has changed with The Final Shape, with Bungie introducing a new co-op mission that focuses on being able to quickly and effectively communicate with your partner, ensuring you beat the mission in the allotted time.

Whether this is by calling out various symbols or clearing out enemies together, the pair must work together if they hope to achieve any success in the exotic mission. However, one encounter has the Destiny 2 community divided, as the callouts for it have seemingly become a high point of contention.

The Tormentor room features a pyramid that both players can see, with each needing to figure out which of the 9 available shards to shoot. The callouts for this encounter swiftly became a debate topic among the community as two sides emerged.

One side believes that since the shards are laid out in a clocklike structure, they should be based on their position in an analog clock. The clock in this case would be missing the 11, 12, and one, which leaves two to ten available as callouts.

Conversely, players believe that it should be read out as one to nine since there are nine shards in total and we read from left to right. Content creators like Datto and Gothalion have both spoken out, preferring the one-to-nine callouts.

Others have defended the clock strategy by saying it’s less counting overall, and that those who use the opposite strategy don’t “know how to read a clock”.

Dual Destiny is currently the only way to net yourself an exotic class item, making it a trial all must face if they want their hands on the unique perk combinations.