Destiny 2’s Dual Destiny activity is helping toxic players change their ways

The newest cooperative mission titled Dual Destiny in Destiny 2 is helping previously toxic players change their ways by exposing them to other friendly players in the community.

Dual Destiny has to be one of the best and most controversial missions to ever be added to Destiny 2. Requiring a fireteam of two, Guardians will have to cooperate and coordinate with their partner to solve mechanics, communicate callouts, and defeat bosses to proceed.

This sparked a fair amount of controversy within the community, as many complained they didn’t have friends to run the mission with. And considering that Dual Destiny is the only way to unlock the new exotic class items, it’s fair to say a portion of the player base was not too happy with the content on offer.

Bungie and other community members have suggested using the in-game Fireteam Finder, letting players find others looking to complete the activity. Now, one player has shared how their experience running Dual Destiny changed them for the better, applauding the devs and asking them for more content like this.

The user, who goes by ‘Collveeps’ on Reddit explained their situation, as well as their perspective before.

“I was very toxic when dual destiny dropped, and contributed to unhealthy discourse against the mission due to not wanting to get on [the] mic with someone else,” they explained.

Eventually, they caved in and used a looking-for group service to run the mission and grab the exotic. Collveeps was thoroughly surprised by the quality and kindness of the other Guardian, who stuck through and assisted them while completing the activity.

“I see why so many were enamored with this mission, and while I still probably won’t raid or group up too much, I hope Bungie continues to expand these types of missions. Bravo.”