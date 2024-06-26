Bungie has fixed Destiny 2’s Exotic mission exploit and players aren’t happy

Bungie has rolled out an update for Destiny 2 that’s fixed several issues with the sandbox, including removing an exploit Guardians have been taking full advantage of since its discovery.

Through clever manipulation of game mechanics, players could obtain two Exotic class item drops from The Final Shape’s Dual Destiny mission instead of the intended one upon completion. The bug made farming desired rolls from the two-person mission more efficient than Bungie intended.

However, with the loophole now closed, many have protested on Reddit that the intended rate of acquisition is far too low to be worth the effort.

“Well RIP ever actually rerunning the mission after the first clear,” came one response, adding “Honestly, they could have made it always drop two Exotics every run instead of needing the glitch. At least then it could still be a decent return for the time investment to actually run it.”

Bungie Solipsism – the Warlock Exotic class item

Others have voiced their frustrations over the time investment required to get specific rolls, with one player claiming: “I have 77 rolls and still no Liar and Caliban, guess I’ll just give up. Done about 50 runs and now I’m burnt out. The amount of dupes of the same spirits is insane.”

Another suggested that Bungie could have reworked the exploit into a legitimate feature. “They shouldn’t have fixed the double Exotic class item. if anything they should have made it a feature for running with someone of the same class or at least buffed the drop rate in chests.”

It’s worth noting that Bungie’s fix doesn’t affect the other method of obtaining Exotic class items. Upon first completion of Dual Destiny, additional rolls can be farmed from any chest in The Final Shape’s Pale Heart Patrol Zone.

Over 60 unique Exotic class item rolls are available for each class and some are better than others. Check out our guide for the best combos.

