Destiny 2 game director sets expectations for future expansions - Dexerto

Destiny 2 game director sets expectations for future expansions

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:00 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 18:10

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger Wallpaper
Bungie

During an interview prior to the release of Bungie’s latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, game director Luke Smith confirmed the scope of future expansions will not match that of Forsaken.

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light, Bungie’s Luke Smith sat down with the official Twitch Gaming channel to answer questions on the game’s newest release.

During the interview, Smith covered topics such as the expansion’s new destination – Europa, incorporating characters from Destiny 1 into the expansion’s narrative, and information on the new raid. As the interview progressed (comments start at 1:29:55), Smith was asked how large Beyond Light will be in comparison to previous Destiny 2 expansions.

The game director confirmed that while larger than last year’s Shadowkeep, the newest Destiny 2 expansion is smaller than the critically-acclaimed Forsaken, released in 2018. In addition to discussing the scope of Beyond Light, Smith also spoke about the scale of future expansions and tempered the community’s expectations moving forward.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger and Drifter
Bungie
Beyond Light will incorporate old characters, like the Exo Stranger, into the current story.

Setting expectations for future Destiny 2 expansions

Smith responded to the question of Beyond Light’s scale by citing Destiny 2’s most beloved expansion: Forsaken. The game director confirmed that Forsaken had set the bar for future Bungie expansions, stating, “So, size-wise I think the common comparison people wanna make is to something like Forsaken”.

The game director revisited the size of the two separate destinations in Forsaken: the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City. Smith also took into account the help their team received from then-partner Activision, whose support studios assisted Bungie with creating the expansion’s content.

He estimated that with the additional resources available to Bungie at the time, the size of the Forsaken team was double that of Beyond Light: “I’m just gonna be really, really candid here, it’s not as big as Forsaken.”

The game director went on to clarify that he thinks “it’s strictly larger than Shadowkeep last year”, confirming that the new expansion will contain more content than Destiny 2’s previous fall release.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Statis subclasses
Bungie
Bungie confirms Beyond Light will have plenty of content for players to enjoy.

Still, plenty of content for fans to enjoy in Beyond Light

Despite his comments on Beyond Light’s size compared to Forsaken, Smith identified several elements of the new expansion that will provide players with substantial content to enjoy.

“Europa is brand new, we built brand-new subclasses with Stasis, we’ve got a bunch of cool toys for players to find and play with,” he confirmed, indicating that while the size of the expansion may not match Forsaken, Beyond Light will contain a wide array of content to keep players engaged and invested.

He also tempered the community’s expectations for future Destiny 2 releases by confirming that “it’s unlikely that the Bungie team will deliver something on the scope of Forsaken again.” He specified that timelines, budget, and staffing were all considerations the studio must take into account when developing new content, including Beyond Light.

While Destiny 2 fans may be disappointed to hear that future expansions will not be on the same scale as Forsaken, Bungie seems to believe players will have their hands full with new subclass experimentation, story beats to explore, and exciting gear to chase with Beyond Light. The newest Destiny 2 expansion is scheduled for release on November 10, 2020.

Destiny

How Bungie is taking Destiny 2 back to the very beginning in Beyond Light

Published: 29/Oct/2020 5:11 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 5:20

by Isaac McIntyre
Bungie

Beyond Light Destiny 2 Year 4

Bungie is taking a bold step in Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light ⁠— when Year 4 of the long-running space fantasy series finally begins, the devs are aiming to bring the “feeling of Destiny 1” back, all while keeping the franchise fresh.

Destiny is one of gaming’s longest-running modern franchises. The original title launched in 2014, before an Activision-backed sequel dropped in 2017. Bungie’s series has had a rugged run, however, with plenty of missteps along the way.

According to the fanbase ⁠— and, in parts, Bungie developers too ⁠— the biggest misstep came in the sequel switchover. Destiny 2 had too many cooks in the kitchen, and that led the series off the beaten track that had sold the franchise to millions in the first place.

That’s a mistake Bungie wants to fix in Destiny 2’s new expansion, Beyond Light.

Beyond Light, releasing on Nov.10 after delays, should go some distance to right the wrongs Destiny made back in 2017, director Luke Smith has promised: “We’re trying to get back a little bit of that feeling of Destiny 1, but in an updated way.”

New Destiny 2 enemy absorbs power in Beyond Light.
Bungie
Beyond Light is set to take Destiny into a “new era,” Bungie has promised.

The way they’re doing that? Well, they want to give players “more freedom” in creating their characters, as well as designing their abilities, guns, and Destiny builds.

“What we’re trying to do with Stasis [the new element coming in Beyond Light] and wielding the Darkness is to show you, as a player, more freedom,” Smith explained while speaking to EDGE magazine about Destiny’s fourth year.

“There’s also a meta-statement that we’re making about the difference in power between light and dark, but there’s this other part, which is the fantasy of ‘This is my Guardian, there are many like it, but this one is mine’.

“I think we’re trying to get back to the feeling of Destiny 1… but we want to stick with how we think about the game now, and keep those systems that we’re using today in Destiny 2.”

Destiny 2 Fallen uses new Stasis element in Beyond Light.
Bungie
The Darkness is granting Guardians a brand new elemental power in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Then there are the stories Bungie is finally digging up. The next season, confirmed as “Season of the Hunt” will reportedly bring Uldren Sov back into the narrative nearly two years after his shock Guardian resurrection back in 2018.

Destiny will put him by your side in Beyond Light, where players will be tracking down Oryx’s sister, Xivu Arath. The 24-month wait to see where his story goes has been pretty long so far, and that’s finally getting chopped down in Year 4.

And lastly, there’s the new Year 4 leaks uncovered the other day; leaked PlayStation 4 artwork has seemingly confirmed the old Destiny Tower might even be back in Beyond Light ⁠— just another way to get that “Destiny 1 feeling” back.

Even the old Destiny tower, destroyed in the Red War, could be back in Beyond Light.
Bungie
Even the old Destiny tower, destroyed in the Red War, could be back in Beyond Light.

All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a long-term veteran of the franchise, or a newcomer. Year 4 expansion is set to turn Destiny 2 on its head all over again, if Bungie’s promises hold true, and act as a soft reset for the popular series.

Beyond Light is set to drop on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The new expansion will kick-start “Season of the Hunt” and Year 4. Stick with Dexerto for all Destiny news.