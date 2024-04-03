Destiny 2 finally lets Guardians skip painful New Light intro questline

Destiny 2 is finally letting Guardians skip the painful New Light introductory questline, letting them get right into the action as soon as they start.

Destiny 2 is finally solving one of the game’s biggest pain points by letting new players completely skip the introductory New Light quests. Since going free to play, the looter shooter accommodates new players to the Cosmodrome with Shaw Han, who serves as a form of lengthy tutorial players have to undertake.

This is by far one of the most painful experiences for new players, especially those who are just keen to jump into the action with their friends. However, this will be going away with Into The Light, meaning anyone unfamiliar with the title will have an easier time getting into the game.

This new feature couldn’t have come at a better time, with The Final Shape potentially drawing in plenty of new players who are keen to see what Bungie has been cooking for the end of its lengthy saga.

Players will have the option to skip the New Light campaign right from the get-go, bypassing the Cosmodrome completely. Alternatively, players can enter the Cosmodrome and choose to progress the quest line, with the option to skip ahead at any time.

Those who do choose to skip will be granted a New Light starter kit, one that they can choose depending on what subclass they enjoy the most out of their respective class.

This quality-of-life feature will arrive with Into The Light on April 9, paving the way for newer players to join in when Destiny 2 finally faces the end.