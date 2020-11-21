How to watch Deep Stone Crypt raid race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto

The cornerstone of any Destiny 2 expansion is the new raid, and Beyond Light’s raid activity is no exception. Here’s how you can watch the top teams compete for World’s First in the game’s newest raid: the Deep Stone Crypt.

With any new Destiny 2 release, Bungie provides players with an offering of fresh content to explore. New story missions, Strikes, and seasonal activities are all typical additions to the game when new content drops.

For many, the most exciting part of a new Destiny expansion is the raid.

These challenging activities require a coordinated effort from a pre-made fireteam of six Guardians, and are considered by many to be the pinnacle of the game’s content.

How to watch the raid race

At 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 7PM CET on November 21, the new Deep Stone Crypt raid will unlock. The top raid teams in the Destiny 2 community will race against each other to obtain the prestigious World’s First title, granted to the fireteam with the first, Bungie-verified raid completion.

In the weeks leading up to the release of Beyond Light’s new raid, the Bungie team provided players with guidelines on how to prepare for the challenge, and how to watch the raid race once the activity is live.

Instead of their typical in-studio broadcast, the developer will be re-streaming several community raid attempts via a dedicated page on their website. Viewers can tune in there to watch the excitement and catch several different streams at once.

Many community members will also be hosting their own watch parties. Well-known Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman will be watching the raid race with his community, and will “include as many teams as possible” in the viewing experience.

Tailgate starts at Noon Eastern today! We’d love to include as many teams as possible in coverage today 👀 If you and your raid team are cool with us showing your perspectives during the event today reply below with a link to your stream ❤️ — Broman (@Professorbroman) November 21, 2020

Teams to watch for World’s First

With each new raid race in Destiny 2, the community’s top personalities and most talented players come together and form stacked teams to face off against each other.

See below for a list of the top teams to watch during the Deep Stone Crypt raid race:

Clan Redeem: considered by many to be the favorites, Clan Redeem is renowned in the Destiny 2 community for their raid achievements. Redeem’s lineup for the new raid is stacked with PVE powerhouses AyyItsChevy, Ehroar, FleshCrunch, Gladd, ModernTryhard and Sweatcicle. Keep an eye on this team as they look to add Deep Stone Crypt to Redeem’s list of World’s First completions Teawrex and company: well-known Destiny 2 streamer Teawrex and his team will also be competing for World’s First. Including other Destiny 2 content creators CharOnTwitch, Gunny629, Gothalion, Rebelize_, and HeyFitzy this team is another contender to watch out for Primal GG: another popular Destiny 2 content creation team, their squad is also full of top-tier players. Mtashed, LemurFTW, nKuchGaming, GunnaTroLL, IFrostBolt, and ZkMushroom are another solid team for viewers to watch during the race

Outside of those groups, almost every member of the Destiny 2 community will be taking part in the raid race. Check your favorite Destiny 2 content creator’s social media accounts to see if they will be participating or hosting a watch party.

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light raid, the Deep Stone Crypt, releases at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST on November 21.