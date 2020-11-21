 How to watch Deep Stone Crypt raid race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto
How to watch Deep Stone Crypt raid race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Published: 21/Nov/2020 16:48 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 18:16

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The cornerstone of any Destiny 2 expansion is the new raid, and Beyond Light’s raid activity is no exception. Here’s how you can watch the top teams compete for World’s First in the game’s newest raid: the Deep Stone Crypt.

With any new Destiny 2 release, Bungie provides players with an offering of fresh content to explore. New story missions, Strikes, and seasonal activities are all typical additions to the game when new content drops.

For many, the most exciting part of a new Destiny expansion is the raid.

These challenging activities require a coordinated effort from a pre-made fireteam of six Guardians, and are considered by many to be the pinnacle of the game’s content.

Destiny 2 Last Wish Raid
Bungie
Clan Redeem, who achieved World’s First for the Last Wish raid, are looking to add the Deep Stone Crypt to their list of raid achievements.

How to watch the raid race

At 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 7PM CET on November 21, the new Deep Stone Crypt raid will unlock. The top raid teams in the Destiny 2 community will race against each other to obtain the prestigious World’s First title, granted to the fireteam with the first, Bungie-verified raid completion.

In the weeks leading up to the release of Beyond Light’s new raid, the Bungie team provided players with guidelines on how to prepare for the challenge, and how to watch the raid race once the activity is live.

Instead of their typical in-studio broadcast, the developer will be re-streaming several community raid attempts via a dedicated page on their website. Viewers can tune in there to watch the excitement and catch several different streams at once.

Many community members will also be hosting their own watch parties. Well-known Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman will be watching the raid race with his community, and will “include as many teams as possible” in the viewing experience.

Teams to watch for World’s First

With each new raid race in Destiny 2, the community’s top personalities and most talented players come together and form stacked teams to face off against each other.

See below for a list of the top teams to watch during the Deep Stone Crypt raid race:

  1. Clan Redeem: considered by many to be the favorites, Clan Redeem is renowned in the Destiny 2 community for their raid achievements. Redeem’s lineup for the new raid is stacked with PVE powerhouses AyyItsChevy, Ehroar, FleshCrunch, Gladd, ModernTryhard and Sweatcicle. Keep an eye on this team as they look to add Deep Stone Crypt to Redeem’s list of World’s First completions
  2. Teawrex and company: well-known Destiny 2 streamer Teawrex and his team will also be competing for World’s First. Including other Destiny 2 content creators CharOnTwitch, Gunny629, Gothalion, Rebelize_, and HeyFitzy this team is another contender to watch out for
  3. Primal GG: another popular Destiny 2 content creation team, their squad is also full of top-tier players. Mtashed, LemurFTW, nKuchGaming, GunnaTroLL, IFrostBolt, and ZkMushroom are another solid team for viewers to watch during the race

Outside of those groups, almost every member of the Destiny 2 community will be taking part in the raid race. Check your favorite Destiny 2 content creator’s social media accounts to see if they will be participating or hosting a watch party.

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light raid, the Deep Stone Crypt, releases at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST on November 21.

How to find all the penguins in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:12

by Andrew Highton
penguin in Destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Beyond Light has new statues to locate, following in the same footsteps as the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. These appear to be weekly additions, so let’s check out how to find penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Shadowkeep has awesome space bunnies, Forsaken has mystical cats, and Beyond Light has rotund penguins. It’s always fun finding collectibles and given the vast nature of Europa, these are going to be a little tough to track down.

Given the irregularity with which the statues are being found, it seems like Bungie is only adding one per week. Essentially creating a scavenger hunt for players to engage in. As time goes on, we’ll continually update you with additional penguins and give you happy feet.

Here we’ll show you how can find all the penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and what to do with them.

Where are the penguins?

There were ten rabbits and eight cats in the two aforementioned expansion packs. Given how big Beyond Light is for Bungie (in terms of scope and importance), there could very well end up being significantly more penguins.

Let’s see where those pesky penguins are hiding then.

Penguin #1 – Cadmus Ridge

cadmus bridge penguin in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It will have a shield guarding it initially.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Spawn at Charon’s Crossing.
  2. Head to Cadmus Ridge.
  3. Climb up and head into an icy gorge.
  4. Fight and defeat the Vex and a Vex Wyvern (you’ll need to have your power level of 1200 for this).
  5. Pick up the penguin statue by the wall in the back.

Penguin #2 – Well of Infinitude

well of infinitude penguin in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It will be hidden in this alcove, behind another barrier.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Spawn on Europa.
  2. Go to Asterion Abyss.
  3. Make your way down the right-hand side of the area and head into the caves – where you used Stasis/found Darkness.
  4. Enter the Well of Infinitude.
  5. Progress until you reach a large icy room – contains Hydra.
  6. Find the penguin statue behind a barrier/shield.

What do you do with them?

So you’ve got all these fabulous winter birds with nothing to do with them. Where do they go?

Let’s update you then.

placing penguins destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
The first penguin goes here, the rest also go in this room.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Return to Variks.
  2. Use the door right of where you’d normally go.
  3. Find a room with a stack of papers and prompts to place the penguin toys.
  4. Activate the prompt to place the penguin.
  5. It will now be added to your collection.

You will need to carry this out for the rest of the penguins too, as their locations are in this room too.

Great news, you now own your own collection of fabulous birds. We will be sure to update this as more penguins are added to the game and show you how to find those penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light as well.

For more news and guides on Destiny 2 and Beyond Light, check out all of our content here on Dexerto.